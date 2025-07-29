Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Haryana Board released the 12th grade computer science curriculum. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science syllabus and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th grade. The syllabus is your road map for exam preparation; it will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure. The syllabus is made available to students well in advance so they can begin preparing appropriately.
Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Computer Science
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
906
|
Theory Marks
|
40
|
Practical Examination
|
40
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Computer Science - Code: 906
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sr. No.
|
UNIT NAME
|
Marks
|
Periods (Theory)
|
Periods (Practical)
|
1
|
Programming in Python
|
6
|
20
|
10
|
2
|
Data Structure using Python
|
7
|
30
|
20
|
3
|
Database and SQL
|
8
|
35
|
20
|
4
|
Computer Networks
|
6
|
20
|
-
|
5
|
Data Communication
|
8
|
27
|
-
|
6
|
Security Aspects
|
5
|
13
|
-
|
Total
|
40
|
Practical Examination
|
40
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Unit I: Programming in Python
-
Exception Handling: Syntax errors, exceptions, need of exception handling, raising exceptions, handling exceptions, catching exceptions, Try - except - else clause, Try - finally clause, built-in exception classes.
-
File Handling: text file and binary file, open and close text files, reading and writing text files, file access modes.
Unit II: Data Structure (Using Python)
-
Stack: Introduction to stack (LIFO), operations on stack (PUSH and POP) and its implementation in python.
-
Queue: Introduction to Queue (FIFO), Operations on Queue (ENQUEUE and DEQUEUE) and its implementation in Python.
-
Searching: Sequential Search (Linear Search) and Binary Search (Theoretical Analysis Only)
-
Sorting: Bubble Sort and Selection Sort (Theoretical Analysis Only)
Unit III: Database & SQL
-
Database Concepts: Introduction to database and its concepts, difference between database and file system, relational data model: concept of domain, tuple, relation, keys 5 - candidate key, primary key, alternate key, foreign key
-
Structured Query Language (SQL): Introduction to SQL, Data Types in SQL.
-
Data Definition Language (DDL): CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE and ALTER TABLE.
-
Data Query Language (DQL): SELECT, FROM and WHERE Data Manipulation Language (DML): INSERT, UPDATE and DELETE.
-
Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (), using COUNT (*).
Unit IV: Computer Networks
-
Introduction to computer networks, Network types: PAN, LAN, WAN, MAN
-
Network devices: Modem, Ethernet Card, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Router, Gateway.
-
Network Topologies: Mesh, Ring, Bus, Star, and Tree topologies
Unit V: Data Communication
-
Communication: Types of Data Communication, Communication
-
Media: Wired Technologies – Twisted pair cable, Co-axial cable, Ethernet Cable, Optical Fibre.
-
Mobile telecommunication technologies: Wireless Technologies – Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Infrared, Microwave.
-
Network Protocol: Need for Protocol, Categorization and 6 Examples of protocol, HTTP, FTP, IP, SMTP. Concept of Channel, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, and MHz) and Data Transfer rate (bps, Kbps, Mbps, Gbps and Tbps).
Unit VI: Security Aspects
-
Threats and prevention: Malware- virus, worms, Trojan, Spyware, Adware. Antivirus and its importance.
-
Network Security Concepts: http vs https, Firewall, Cookies, Hackers and Crackers
Haryana Board 12th Computer Science 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Computer Science of HBSE
|
Competencies
|
Total
|
Knowledge
|
40%
|
Understanding
|
30%
|
Application
|
20%
|
Skill
|
10%
|
Total
|
100%
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Essay type
|
4
|
3
|
Internal choice will be given in all the questions
|
12
|
Short Answer
|
2
|
7
|
Include two Case study-based questions. Out of the remaining five questions, two questions will have internal choices.
|
14
|
Very Short Answer
|
1
|
4
|
One internal choice will be provided among the four questions
|
4
|
Objective type
|
10
|
1 (1x10)
|
4 Multiple Choice Questions
2 Fill in the Blanks
2 True/ False
2 Assertion-Reason
|
10
|
Total
|
15
|
40
HBSE Class 12 Computer Science: Prescribed Books:
1. NCERT Textbook for COMPUTER SCIENCE (Class XII).
2. Support materials on BSEH website
HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
