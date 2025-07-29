RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Computer Science 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Computer Science Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 29, 2025, 17:04 IST

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Haryana Board released the 12th grade computer science curriculum. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science syllabus and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th grade. The syllabus is your road map for exam preparation; it will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure. The syllabus is made available to students well in advance so they can begin preparing appropriately. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Computer Science

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

906

Theory Marks

40

Practical Examination 

40

Internal Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Computer Science - Code: 906

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

UNIT NAME

Marks

Periods (Theory)

Periods (Practical)

1

Programming in Python

6

20

10

2

Data Structure using Python

7

30

20

3

Database and SQL

8

35

20

4

Computer Networks

6

20

-

5

Data Communication

8

27

-

6

Security Aspects

5

13

-

Total

40

  

Practical Examination

40

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

Unit I: Programming in Python  

  • Exception Handling: Syntax errors, exceptions, need of exception handling, raising exceptions, handling exceptions, catching exceptions, Try - except - else clause, Try - finally clause, built-in exception classes.  

  • File Handling: text file and binary file, open and close text files, reading and writing text files, file access modes.

Unit II: Data Structure (Using Python)  

  • Stack: Introduction to stack (LIFO), operations on stack (PUSH and POP) and its implementation in python.  

  • Queue: Introduction to Queue (FIFO), Operations on Queue (ENQUEUE and DEQUEUE) and its implementation in Python.  

  • Searching: Sequential Search (Linear Search) and Binary Search (Theoretical Analysis Only)  

  • Sorting: Bubble Sort and Selection Sort (Theoretical Analysis Only) 

Unit III: Database & SQL  

  • Database Concepts: Introduction to database and its concepts, difference between database and file system, relational data model: concept of domain, tuple, relation, keys 5 - candidate key, primary key, alternate key, foreign key  

  • Structured Query Language (SQL): Introduction to SQL, Data Types in SQL.  

  • Data Definition Language (DDL): CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE and ALTER TABLE.  

  • Data Query Language (DQL): SELECT, FROM and WHERE  Data Manipulation Language (DML): INSERT, UPDATE and DELETE.  

  • Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (), using COUNT (*).

Unit IV: Computer Networks  

  • Introduction to computer networks, Network types: PAN, LAN, WAN, MAN  

  • Network devices: Modem, Ethernet Card, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Router, Gateway.  

  • Network Topologies: Mesh, Ring, Bus, Star, and Tree topologies

Unit V: Data Communication  

  • Communication: Types of Data Communication, Communication 

  • Media: Wired Technologies – Twisted pair cable, Co-axial cable, Ethernet Cable, Optical Fibre.  

  • Mobile telecommunication technologies: Wireless Technologies – Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Infrared, Microwave.  

  • Network Protocol: Need for Protocol, Categorization and 6 Examples of protocol, HTTP, FTP, IP, SMTP.  Concept of Channel, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, and MHz) and Data Transfer rate (bps, Kbps, Mbps, Gbps and Tbps). 

Unit VI: Security Aspects  

  • Threats and prevention: Malware- virus, worms, Trojan, Spyware, Adware.  Antivirus and its importance.  

  • Network Security Concepts: http vs https, Firewall, Cookies, Hackers and Crackers 

Haryana Board 12th Computer Science 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Computer Science of HBSE

Competencies

Total

Knowledge

40%

Understanding

30%

Application

20%

Skill

10%

Total

100%

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Essay type

4

3

Internal choice will be given in all the questions

12

Short Answer

2

7

Include two Case study-based questions. Out of the remaining five questions, two questions will have internal choices.

14

Very Short Answer

1

4

One internal choice will be provided among the four questions

4

Objective type

10

1 (1x10)

4 Multiple Choice Questions

2 Fill in the Blanks

2 True/ False

2 Assertion-Reason

10

Total

  

15

  

40

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science: Prescribed Books:

1. NCERT Textbook for COMPUTER SCIENCE (Class XII). 

2. Support materials on BSEH website

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News