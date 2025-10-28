National First Responders Day 2025: Every year on 28 October, the United States observes National First Responders Day. It is a time to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect others. From firefighters and police officers to EMTs, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers, these everyday heroes are the first to arrive when emergencies strike. According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders serve communities across America, answering the call to keep the nation safe.

Let us explore how the day is celebrated in the U.S. and why is it necessary to honour the lives of responders who safeguard us everyday.

What is National First Responders Day?

National First Responders Day honours those professionals who are first on the scene of emergencies. The United States Senate passed a resolution officially designating 28 October as the observance. According to FireRescue1, these first responders provide critical help when crises unfold from fires and accidents to natural disasters and medical emergencies.