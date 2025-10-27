AISSEE 2026 Admission: Last Date to Register Oct 30 at exams.nta.nic.in; NTA adds 3 New Sainik Schools

AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three new Sainik Schools under the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 curriculum. Candidates will need to apply for admission to classes 6 and 9 on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online is October 30, 2025 and students will be able to pay the online fee till October 31, 2025. The Ministry of Defence approved 86 new Sainik schools in June this year as a part of an initiative to establish 100 Sainik schools nationwide.

AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026: