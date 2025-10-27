MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

AISSEE 2026 Admission: Last Date to Register Oct 30 at exams.nta.nic.in; NTA adds 3 New Sainik Schools

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 27, 2025, 13:10 IST

AISSEE 2026 Registration: The NTA has added three new Sainik Schools to the AISSEE 2026 the applications for admission to classes 6 and 9 will close on October 30, 2025 at exams.nta.nic.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NTA has added three new Sainik Schools to the AISSEE 2026.
NTA has added three new Sainik Schools to the AISSEE 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NTA has added three new Sainik Schools to the AISSEE 2026.
  • Applications for admission to classes 6 and 9 will close on October 30, 2025.
  • The application website is exams.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three new Sainik Schools under the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 curriculum. Candidates will need to apply for admission to classes 6 and 9 on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online is October 30, 2025 and students will be able to pay the online fee till October 31, 2025. The Ministry of Defence approved 86 new Sainik schools in June this year as a part of an initiative to establish 100 Sainik schools nationwide.

AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AISSEE 2026 Registration deadline soon

Exam name 

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

exams.nta.nic.in

Application last date 

October 30, 2025

Fee payment last date 

October 31, 2025 

Classes 

69

Application correction window

November 2 - 4, 2025

Exam date (expected)

January 2026

Exam fee 

General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850

SC/ST: INR 700

AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin

AISSEE 2026: List of New Sainik Schools 

Candidates can check the list of three new sainik schools added as per the information bulletin:

School Name

State

District

Category of school

Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School

Tamil Nadu

Namakkal

Residential

Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School

Goa

Vasco-Goa

Residential

Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai

Maharashtra

Beed

Day boarding

How to Register for AISSEE 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned guidelines to register online for AISSEE 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2026 Registration link
  3. Enter your details to create an account
  4. Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Upload necessary documents 
  7. Pay the registration fee
  8. Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 Registration

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News