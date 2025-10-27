AISSEE 2026 Admission: Last Date to Register Oct 30 at exams.nta.nic.in; NTA adds 3 New Sainik Schools

Key Points
- NTA has added three new Sainik Schools to the AISSEE 2026.
- Applications for admission to classes 6 and 9 will close on October 30, 2025.
- The application website is exams.nta.nic.in.
AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three new Sainik Schools under the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 curriculum. Candidates will need to apply for admission to classes 6 and 9 on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online is October 30, 2025 and students will be able to pay the online fee till October 31, 2025. The Ministry of Defence approved 86 new Sainik schools in June this year as a part of an initiative to establish 100 Sainik schools nationwide.
AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AISSEE 2026 Registration deadline soon
|
Exam name
|
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
exams.nta.nic.in
|
Application last date
|
October 30, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Classes
|
69
|
Application correction window
|
November 2 - 4, 2025
|
Exam date (expected)
|
January 2026
|
Exam fee
|
General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850
SC/ST: INR 700
AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin
AISSEE 2026: List of New Sainik Schools
Candidates can check the list of three new sainik schools added as per the information bulletin:
|
School Name
|
State
|
District
|
Category of school
|
Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Namakkal
|
Residential
|
Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School
|
Goa
|
Vasco-Goa
|
Residential
|
Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai
|
Maharashtra
|
Beed
|
Day boarding
How to Register for AISSEE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned guidelines to register online for AISSEE 2026:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2026 Registration link
- Enter your details to create an account
- Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
- Fill out the application form
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay the registration fee
- Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 Registration
