This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 October

Every day holds echoes of the past stories of triumph and tragedy, change and continuity. What happened on October 29? History reminds us that no date is ordinary. On October 29 in different years, bold explorers fell, new nations were born, markets crashed, and human innovation pushed boundaries. For example, in 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was executed in London for treason. In 1929, the stock market on Wall Street collapsed on "Black Tuesday", triggering the Great Depression. And in 1969, the first-ever computer-to-computer link was established on the ARPANET link, a key precursor to the internet. In this article, we'll explore the many pivotal events that occurred on October 29.
What Happened On This Day – October 29?
Here's what happened in history on October 29:
1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh Executed
- On October 29, 1618, English adventurer and writer Sir Walter Raleigh was executed in London.
- He was accused of treason against King James I under a sentence passed 15 years earlier.
- Once a favourite of Queen Elizabeth I, Raleigh organised several expeditions to America, including the Roanoke Colony.
- His final words were said to be, "Strike, man, strike!" before he was beheaded.
1901 – President William McKinley's Assassin was Executed
- On October 29, 1901, Leon Czolgosz, the assassin of President William McKinley, was executed in the electric chair at Auburn Prison, New York.
- Czolgosz had shot McKinley on September 6, 1901, during a public event in Buffalo.
- The president died eight days later from gangrene caused by his wounds.
- His death brought Theodore Roosevelt to the presidency.
1918 – German Sailors Begin to Mutiny
- On October 29, 1918, German sailors in the High Seas Fleet refused orders to launch a final attack on Britain's navy.
- The mutiny reflected growing unrest in Germany during the final days of World War I.
- The rebellion soon spread across the country, leading to the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II.
1929 – Stock Market Crashes on "Black Tuesday"
- On October 29, 1929, Wall Street crashed in one of the most devastating days in U.S. financial history.
- Over 16 million shares were traded, and billions of dollars were lost.
- The crash marked the beginning of the Great Depression.
- Many investors were ruined, and unemployment soared in the years that followed.
1955 – "Rebel Without a Cause" Released
- On October 29, 1955, Rebel Without a Cause was released by Warner Bros.
- The film starred James Dean as a troubled teenager and was released one month after his fatal car crash.
- Dean's role cemented his legacy as a cultural icon of youth rebellion.
1956 – Israel Invades Egypt; Suez Crisis Begins
- On October 29, 1956, Israel launched an invasion of Egypt toward the Suez Canal.
- The invasion marked the start of the Suez Crisis, which later drew in Britain and France.
- The conflict arose after Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the Suez Canal.
- The crisis reshaped Middle Eastern politics and highlighted Cold War tensions.
1965 – The Autobiography of Malcolm X Published
- On October 29, 1965, The Autobiography of Malcolm X was published, nine months after his assassination.
- The book, co-written with Alex Haley, became one of the most influential works in American literature.
- It revealed Malcolm X's transformation and remains a cornerstone of civil rights history.
1969 – First Electronic Message Sent via ARPANET
- On October 29, 1969, researchers at UCLA sent the first electronic message to Stanford Research Institute using ARPANET.
- ARPANET was the precursor to the modern Internet.
- The intended message "LOGIN" crashed after two letters, so the first message ever sent online was "LO".
- This experiment marked the birth of global computer networking.
1971 – Guitarist Duane Allman Dies
- On October 29, 1971, musician Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers Band died in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia.
- He was 24 years old.
- Known for his slide-guitar skills, Allman's work influenced rock and blues music for decades.
1998 – Senator John Glenn Returns to Space
- On October 29, 1998, U.S. Senator and former astronaut John Glenn returned to space aboard the Shuttle Discovery.
- At 77, he became the oldest person to travel into space.
- Glenn took part in scientific experiments studying the effects of ageing in microgravity.
- His mission symbolised human endurance and scientific progress.
2003 – LeBron James Makes His NBA Debut
- On October 29, 2003, LeBron James made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- At just 18, he scored 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.
- Despite the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings, his performance signalled the arrival of a new basketball superstar.
2015 – China Ends Its One-Child Policy
- On October 29, 2015, China officially ended its controversial one-child policy.
- The policy, in place since 1980, was introduced to control population growth.
- Couples were now allowed to have two children.
- The change responded to concerns about ageing demographics and a shrinking workforce.
2024 – Massive Ancient Mayan City Discovered
- On October 29, 2024, scientists announced the discovery of a massive 1,500-year-old Mayan city hidden in Mexico's Yucatán jungle.
- Published in the journal Antiquities, the study revealed over 6,000 structures, including pyramids resembling those at Chichén Itzá.
- The find sheds new light on ancient Mayan civilisation and urban planning.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 29?
October 29 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on October 29
Bob Ross (1942–1995)
- Frizzy-haired artist and host of The Joy of Painting on PBS.
- Inspired millions to take up painting with his calm voice and "happy little trees."
Fanny Brice (1891–1951)
- Star of the Ziegfeld Follies, known for her comedy and classic song "Second Hand Rose".
- Her life inspired the 1960s musical Funny Girl.
Tracee Ellis Ross (1972 – )
- American actress and the daughter of music legend Diana Ross.
- Best known for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish.
Notable Deaths On October 29
Duane Allman (1946–1971)
- Iconic guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band.
- Died in a motorcycle accident in Macon, Georgia.
Sir Walter Raleigh (1552–1618)
- English writer, soldier, and explorer.
- Executed for treason in London.
