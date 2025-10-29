This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 October

Every day holds echoes of the past stories of triumph and tragedy, change and continuity. What happened on October 29? History reminds us that no date is ordinary. On October 29 in different years, bold explorers fell, new nations were born, markets crashed, and human innovation pushed boundaries. For example, in 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was executed in London for treason. In 1929, the stock market on Wall Street collapsed on "Black Tuesday", triggering the Great Depression. And in 1969, the first-ever computer-to-computer link was established on the ARPANET link, a key precursor to the internet. In this article, we'll explore the many pivotal events that occurred on October 29.

What Happened On This Day – October 29?

Here's what happened in history on October 29: