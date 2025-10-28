Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
8th Pay Commission Explained: Check Salary Matrix, Fitment Factor & Benefits for New Joiner

By Mohd Salman
Oct 28, 2025, 19:29 IST

8th Pay Commission News: The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is set to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for over 1 crore central employees from January 2026. With a projected fitment factor of up to 2.86, aspirants joining in 2026 could benefit directly. Check here for the 8th CPC salary calculator to estimate earnings.

8th Pay Commission News

8th Pay Commission: Good News for candidates preparing for Government Jobs, the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) will be implemented to redefine salary structures, allowances, and pensions for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners. Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnav informed the commission has begun its work under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a respected former Supreme Court judge.
The 8th pay commission news is the opportunity for candidates preparing for SSC, UPSC, IBPS, or state-level exams, as understanding the 8th Pay Commission gives you an edge in interviews, essay writing, and answering general awareness questions.
The commission’s recommendations are expected to be submitted by March 2027 and are likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026 and the arrears possibly disbursed in a single instalment. This directly means that aspirants joining service in 2026 will be directly eligible to get the benefit of the revised pay matrix. Let us break down the 8th pay commission, expected salary hikes, and how one can use the 8th pay commission salary calculator to estimate their future earnings.

 

What is the 8th Pay Commission and How will it Impact?

The 8th CPC is a body constituted by the Government of India to review and recommend changes to the salary, pension, and allowances of central government employees. It follows the legacy of previous commissions, each formed roughly every 10 years. The 7th CPC was implemented in 2016, and now, nearly a decade later, the 8th pay commission has sparked interest among aspirants and serving employees .
The 8th Commission will be headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai; the commission comprises a Chairperson, a Member-Secretary, and a part-time Member. The recommendations suggested by the 8th Pay Commission will not only impact central government staff but also influence pay structures in PSUs and state governments. This simply means fresh joinings will get directly impacted at entry-level salaries, better allowances, and improved retirement benefits.

 

How to Use the 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator?

The 8th Pay Commission salary calculator helps in estimating the post-revision earnings based on current basic pay, grade, and allowances. While the official 8th pay commission salary calculator is yet to be released, you can use existing 7th CPC tools with updated fitment factors.

Pay Matrix Level

Current 7th CPC Minimum Basic Pay (₹)

Projected 8th CPC Minimum Basic Pay (₹) - Lower Range (Fitment: 1.83)

Projected 8th CPC Minimum Basic Pay (₹) - Higher Range (Fitment: 2.86)

Level 1

18,000

32,940

51,480

Level 4

25,500

46,665

72,930

Level 7

44,900

82,207

128,414

Level 10 (Entry-Level Group A)

56,100

102,423

160,446

Level 12

78,800

1,44,144

225,368*

Level 14

144,200

263,886

4,12,412*

Level 18 (Cabinet Secretary)

250,000 (Fixed)

457,500 (Fixed)

715,000 (Fixed)*

Note: The final pay structure, fitment factor, and exact amounts will be released officially by the Government of India. The above calculations are done for education purpose

