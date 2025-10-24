TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

Which are the top colleges apart from IITs that accept the JEE Mains score?

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 15:43 IST

JEE Mains: There are 23.20 lakh BTech students vying for 62,853 spots at the 80 prestigious IITs, NITs, and IIITs in India's engineering scene. While there is intense rivalry with thousands of applicants for the few available slots, the strain on the large number of high achievers is lessened by the acceptance of JEE Main results by other prestigious universities like DTU, NSUT, and JMI.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Mains
JEE Mains

JEE Mains: India has a fiercely competitive market for top-tier engineering schools, with a huge gap between the number of applicants and the number of seats available. According to the latest AISHE data, India currently has 5,868 engineering schools that have received AICTE approval, and these institutions together enroll an astounding 23.20 lakh students in BTech programs across the country. But most of these applicants are very focused on getting into the 25 IIITs, 31 NITs, and 23 IITs, which make up the top group of 80 universities. The JoSAA 2025 seat matrix shows that these 80 institutions collectively offer just 62,853 seats, which represents a small portion of the student body.

There is a huge gap between the number of applicants and the number of seats available in prestigious universities, making the competition for India's top engineering schools extremely fierce. According to the most recent AISHE data, India currently has 5,868 AICTE-approved engineering schools, which together enroll an astounding 23.20 lakh students in BTech programs across the country. But most of these applicants are very focused on getting into the elite group of 80 universities, which includes the 26 IIITs, 31 NITs, and 23 IITs. Through the JoSAA 2025 seat matrix, these 80 institutions collectively only provide 62,853 seats, which represents a small portion of the student body.

Top Colleges Accepting JEE Main Score (Excluding IITs)

For admission to their undergraduate (B.Tech/B.E.) programs, numerous esteemed engineering schools and colleges in India accept JEE Main results, in addition to the IITs. With the exception of IITs, the top universities and institutions that accept JEE Main scores are included in the following table. Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) usually use JoSAA/CSAB counseling for admissions to these colleges, whereas other institutions use state/university-level counseling.

Institution Type

College Name

Location

Admission Process

Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) / GFTIs

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur

West Bengal

JoSAA/CSAB
 

Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra

Ranchi, Jharkhand

JoSAA/CSAB
 

School of Planning and Architecture (SPA)

Delhi/Bhopal/Vijayawada

JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning)
 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM)

Gwalior

JoSAA/CSAB

State Government Universities

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

New Delhi

JAC Delhi Counselling
 

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

New Delhi

JAC Delhi Counselling
 

Jadavpur University (JU)

Kolkata, West Bengal

WBJEE/JEE Main (varies)
 

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

New Delhi

JEE Main
 

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT)

Mumbai, Maharashtra

MHT CET/JEE Main

Top Private/Deemed Universities

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET)

Patiala, Punjab

JEE Main/Thapar Test (varies)
 

SASTRA University

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

JEE Main/SASTRA Test (varies)
 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore, Kerala

JEE Main/AEEE (varies)
 

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

JEE Main/SAAT (varies)

Also Check:

What to Look for in a Good Engineering College?

  • NITs and IIITs: The main destinations for JEE Main qualifying candidates are all National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), not IITs. The only way to get into these is through JoSAA/CSAB counseling.
  • BITS Pilani: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and its campuses employ their own entrance exam, BITSAT, instead of simply accepting JEE Main grades.
  • State-Specific Colleges: Applicants with high JEE Main scores are given preference for admission to a number of prestigious state government-funded or private colleges, such as those under UPSEE/AKTU in Uttar Pradesh, MHT CET in Maharashtra, or KCET/COMEDK in Karnataka.

Also Read:

Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025

Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025

Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending