How is Kendriya Vidyalaya Partnering with IIT Delhi for STEM?

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have signed a formal agreement (MoU). This partnership aims to achieve two main goals:

Improve STEM Education: Make the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math better for school students. Train Teachers: Provide opportunities for teachers to improve their professional skills.

This recent deal is the first time ever that the Kendriya Vidyalaya system (KVS) and an IIT have officially worked together on a STEM program. They signed the agreement to formalize the various ways they already cooperate. Specifically, the deal lets KVS students in Delhi and the surrounding area attend IIT Delhi's Sci Tech Spins Lecture Series.

This year, the Sci Tech Spins (STS) program held eight sessions at IIT Delhi. About 3,000 high school students (Classes 9 to 12) from the Delhi area took part. Most of the participants came from different schools, but the program especially focused on getting students from Government schools, particularly the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), involved.