How is Kendriya Vidyalaya Partnering with IIT Delhi for STEM?

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have signed a formal agreement (MoU). This partnership aims to achieve two main goals:
-
Improve STEM Education: Make the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math better for school students.
-
Train Teachers: Provide opportunities for teachers to improve their professional skills.
Also check: IIT Expands Globally with New Campus in Nigeria
This recent deal is the first time ever that the Kendriya Vidyalaya system (KVS) and an IIT have officially worked together on a STEM program. They signed the agreement to formalize the various ways they already cooperate. Specifically, the deal lets KVS students in Delhi and the surrounding area attend IIT Delhi's Sci Tech Spins Lecture Series.
This year, the Sci Tech Spins (STS) program held eight sessions at IIT Delhi. About 3,000 high school students (Classes 9 to 12) from the Delhi area took part. Most of the participants came from different schools, but the program especially focused on getting students from Government schools, particularly the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), involved.
The deal means KV students and teachers can now easily take part in STEM activities organized by IIT Delhi. This partnership is designed to make science learning fun and interesting, helping students connect their textbook knowledge to real-life applications.
Also, professors and students from IIT Delhi will visit KV schools to give special talks. Their main goal is to inspire young students to choose careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). For KV teachers, this partnership will provide training on new teaching methods and the latest developments in technology. This training will help the teachers make classroom learning better and more engaging.
The deal includes a system to measure the success of the programs. IIT Delhi will collect feedback from both students and teachers to make the program better. This reflects IIT Delhi's continuous effort to refine and improve its educational outreach.
This agreement is a big move for IIT Delhi. Its goal is to get students interested in science and math (STEM) when they are young and to better prepare them for these subjects. By working with KV teachers, the program will strengthen the teachers' skills and help them use modern teaching methods to make learning even better in the classroom.
Also check: IIT Delhi Challenge Quiz