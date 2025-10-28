Test Your IQ with This Fun Halloween Riddle: Can You Solve It in 12 Seconds?

We’ve prepared a Halloween riddle that’ll get your heart racing, can you solve it within just 12 seconds? Halloween is all about mystery, trick-or-treats, and other small surprises, making it a great time to test your brain with a fun riddle. This riddle features some ties with creepy things and some wordplay so it should get your mind in the holiday spirit! This riddle is perfect for someone who is a student brushing up on their general knowledge, or who is just looking for a little Halloween fun.
Riddles can be tricky, so as you read this riddle, we need your brain to not be on Halloween overload,read the full riddle, think quickly, and see if you can obtain an answer before the time runs out! Are you ready to show your Halloween prowess? Let’s start!
Riddle Challenge: Test Your IQ with This Fun Halloween Riddle in 12 Seconds
Test your brainpower with this creepy Halloween riddle in just 12 seconds!
Do you think you can solve it before time runs out? Are you ready? Let's get ready to see if you can solve the Halloween Challenge!
I come out at night but I’m not the moon,
I wear a grin but vanish too soon.
I light up faces, orange and bright,
Guess who I am this Halloween night?
Answer: Test Your IQ with This Fun Halloween Riddle in 12 Seconds
A Jack-o’-Lantern is the answer.
A Jack-o’-Lantern refers to the lighted carved pumpkin face seen all over on Halloween! These pumpkins are traditionally carved with either creepy smiles or scary expressions, and are hollowed out and then lit from the inside with candles or lights.
The candles or lights glow and illuminate the carvings, making the Jack-o’-Lantern appear to be alive in the darkness, which fits perfectly with the riddle clue, “I come out at night but I’m not the moon.”
The “grin” refers to the cut smile, and “I vanish too soon” suggests that the Jack-o’-Lanterns are decorative elements of only one season that do not last long after Halloween night is over. The Jack-o’-Lantern originates from an old Irish tale about an individual known as Stingy Jack, and serves, in purpose, to ward off evil spirits.
