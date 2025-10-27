Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges Closed in Several Districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Check Latest Updates Here

Cyclone Montha: As per the latest reports, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will remain closed for two days due to Cyclone Montha approaching the states. The holidays were announced by the respective state governments.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow, October 28. As per media reports, five districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari, have announced evacuation plans, school closures and advisories for citizens in the coastal regions.

Schools in the Kakinada district will be closed from October 27 to 31, as per reports, due to a heavy rainfall warning issued. The Konaseema and Eluru administrations have also announced holidays for schools on October 27 and 28, 2025.