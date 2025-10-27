MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges Closed in Several Districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 27, 2025, 11:08 IST

Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges and other educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to be closed for the next few days due to intense rainfall and Cyclone Montha. Check the latest updates here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges Closed in These Districts of AP and Odisha
Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges Closed in These Districts of AP and Odisha
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Holidays announced for Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts in AP
  • Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi holiday in Odisha
  • Schools to be closed until October 31 in certain regions

Cyclone Montha:  As per the latest reports, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will remain closed for two days due to Cyclone Montha approaching the states. The holidays were announced by the respective state governments. 

As per the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow, October 28. As per media reports, five districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari, have announced evacuation plans, school closures and advisories for citizens in the coastal regions. 

Schools in the Kakinada district will be closed from October 27 to 31, as per reports, due to a heavy rainfall warning issued. The Konaseema and Eluru administrations have also announced holidays for schools on October 27 and 28, 2025. 

In Odisha, eight districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi, have been placed in Red Zones where severe impact of the cyclone is expected with heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29, 2025. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding school holidays and reopenings. 

This is a Developing Story. Keep Visiting this Page for Latest Updates


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News