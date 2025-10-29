Best Halloween Books for Children 2025: From classic stories like Room on the Broom to mysterious adventures such as The Halloween Tree, these best Halloween books for children blend gentle chills, humour, and heartwarming lessons about friendship and courage. Whether you are prepared for storytime or gifting your little reader something seasonal, these stories promise laughter, goosebumps, and unforgettable October nights. Therefore, Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy, and it’s the season for spooky books, magical tales, and bedtime reads that light up young imaginations. List of 11 Best Halloween Books for Children 2025, #7 Will Surprise You Here is a list of the best Halloween books for children. The list combines the timeless favourites and modern gems that are sure to delight little readers this October. From picture books for young children to graphic novels, let us explore more about halloween books for children:

S. No Book Title Author 1. Room on the Broom Julia Donaldson 2. The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything Linda Williams 3. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost Flavia Drago 4. Creepy Crayon! Aaron Reynolds 5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween Alice Schertle 6. Spot’s Happy Halloween Eric Hill 7. The Halloween Tree Ray Bradbury 8. The Witches Roald Dahl 9. The Berenstain Bears Trick or Treat Stan and Jan Berenstain 10. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Charles M. Schulz 11. How to Catch a Monster Adam Wallace (Source: Goodreads, Sourcebooks Kids & Candlewick Press) Picture Books for Young Children Some of the best halloween books that must be read by young children are given below: 1. Room on the Broom

A friendly witch and her cat invite new friends onto their broom, creating a story about kindness, teamwork, and inclusion. With its rhyming verses and colourful illustrations, it’s a Halloween must-read for toddlers and preschoolers. 2. The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything This rhythmic and repetitive classic helps children overcome fear as a brave old lady outsmarts spooky, clattering clothes that follow her through the forest. 3. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost A sweet story about a timid ghost who learns how to be seen and make friends. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost is perfect for teaching empathy and confidence. 4. Creepy Crayon! A slightly spooky but laugh-out-loud tale about a boy and his mysterious crayon. Perfect for kids who love a fun scare without nightmares. 5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween

This interactive lift-the-flap book follows the Little Blue Truck and his costumed animal friends. It’s engaging, colorful, and great for early readers. 6. Spot’s Happy Halloween Spot gets ready for Halloween by choosing costumes and decorations in this charming lift-the-flap classic. Ideal for toddlers discovering holiday traditions. Chapter Books & Graphic Novels for Older Children The chapter books and graphics novels for older children are listed below: 7. The Halloween Tree A brilliant mix of history and fantasy, this middle-grade novel takes readers on a journey through time to explore the origins of Halloween across different cultures. A perfect balance of mystery, education, and imagination. 8. The Witches In this spooky, witty story, a young boy discovers a convention of witches plotting to turn children into mice. It’s creepy, clever, and full of Dahl’s signature dark humour.

9. The Berenstain Bears Trick or Treat Brother and Sister Bear learn about friendship and kindness during their trick-or-treat adventure. This heartwarming tale balances Halloween excitement with a moral message. 10. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown A beloved Peanuts story where Linus waits faithfully for the Great Pumpkin’s arrival. This nostalgic favourite teaches patience, hope, and the joy of believing. 11. How to Catch a Monster From the hit How to Catch series, this interactive book combines humour, rhyme, and problem-solving as kids try to outsmart a friendly monster. A perfect bedtime read for elementary kids. Other Great Halloween Reads for Kids If your little readers can’t get enough Halloween fun, try these extras: Creepy Carrots! by Aaron Reynolds

Big Pumpkin by Erica Silverman

Pumpkin Jack by Will Hubbell

I Spy Spooky Night by Jean Marzollo & Walter Wick

Too Many Pumpkins by Linda White

What are the Educational Benefits of Halloween Books? Halloween books aren’t just fun—they’re great for learning too! Encourage Reading: Improves literacy and comprehension.

Teach Science: Pumpkin Jack Explains Plant Cycles and Decomposition.

Build Emotional Awareness: Gentle scares help kids process fear safely.

Boost Observation Skills: “I Spy” stories sharpen focus and attention.

Explore History & Culture: The Halloween Tree reveals how Halloween began. Conclusion Therefore, from friendly ghosts to magical witches, Halloween books help children embrace the spirit of the season while learning important values like bravery, friendship, and imagination. Whether you’re reading Room on the Broom to your toddler or introducing The Halloween Tree to a preteen, these stories make Halloween unforgettable.