TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 29, 2025, 17:11 IST

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download link will be activated soon by the Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) for the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) on its official website. The TNTET Exam is scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. You can check all the details here. 

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is all set to release the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) hall ticket soon on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the TNTET Exam can download their hall ticket for the written exam scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam will be held on November 15, 2025 whereas
Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for these notifications can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in.
However, the hall ticket download link will be shared to you in this article-

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link 

TNTET 2025 Important Dates

Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) had earlier launched the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) drive across the state. Initially, the exams were scheduled for November 1, 2025, and November 2, 2025. Due to administrative reasons, the dates for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test have been revised.The following table has the important dates related to TNTET. 

TNTET 2025 - Important Dates

TNTET 2025 Events

Dates

TNTET Notification 2025 Release Date 

11th August 2025

Apply Online start date

11th August 2025

TNTET 2025 Apply online last date 

8th September 2025

Last Date for Making Fee Payment

8th September 2025

Release of TNTET 2025 Admit Card

Awaited

TNTET Exam Date 2025

November 15 and 16, 2025 

Answer Key Release Date

Awaited

Result Date 2025

Awaited

 

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Highlights 

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will be conducting the TN TET 2025 exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for primary and upper primary levels respectively. Check the major highlights in the table below.

TNTET 2025 - Exam Overview

Exam Name

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)

Level

State Level

Mode of Application

Online

Hall Ticket Status 

Awaited

Levels of Exam
  1. Paper 1 (Primary Teachers)
  2. Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers)

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Marks
  1. Paper 1 - 150 marks
  2. Paper 2 - 150 marks

Exam Duration

150 minutes

Language

English & Tamil

Official Website

https://trb.tn.gov.in/ 

How to Download TNTET Hall Ticket 2025?

All the candidates who have to appear in the TNTET exam can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the linkTamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

