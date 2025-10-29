TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is all set to release the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) hall ticket soon on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the TNTET Exam can download their hall ticket for the written exam scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam will be held on November 15, 2025 whereas
Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for these notifications can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in.
However, the hall ticket download link will be shared to you in this article-
TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|TNTET Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
TNTET 2025 Important Dates
Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) had earlier launched the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) drive across the state. Initially, the exams were scheduled for November 1, 2025, and November 2, 2025. Due to administrative reasons, the dates for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test have been revised.The following table has the important dates related to TNTET.
|
TNTET 2025 - Important Dates
|
TNTET 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
TNTET Notification 2025 Release Date
|
11th August 2025
|
Apply Online start date
|
11th August 2025
|
TNTET 2025 Apply online last date
|
8th September 2025
|
Last Date for Making Fee Payment
|
8th September 2025
|
Release of TNTET 2025 Admit Card
|
Awaited
|
TNTET Exam Date 2025
|
November 15 and 16, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
Awaited
|
Result Date 2025
|
Awaited
TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Highlights
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will be conducting the TN TET 2025 exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for primary and upper primary levels respectively. Check the major highlights in the table below.
|
TNTET 2025 - Exam Overview
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)
|
Level
|
State Level
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Hall Ticket Status
|
Awaited
|
Levels of Exam
|
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
|
Language
|
English & Tamil
|
Official Website
|
https://trb.tn.gov.in/
How to Download TNTET Hall Ticket 2025?
All the candidates who have to appear in the TNTET exam can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the linkTamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
