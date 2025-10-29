TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is all set to release the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) hall ticket soon on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the TNTET Exam can download their hall ticket for the written exam scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam will be held on November 15, 2025 whereas

Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for these notifications can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in.

However, the hall ticket download link will be shared to you in this article-

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-