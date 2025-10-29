Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Halloween Traditions 2025: Trick-or-Treating, Pumpkin Carving & More

By Alisha Louis
Oct 29, 2025, 12:03 IST

What are the Traditions of Halloween? When one thinks about Halloween, Trick-or-Treating is the first thing that comes to their mind. Read about the main Halloween 2025 Traditions like trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume parties, and home decorating, with high global participation and record spending.

What are the Traditions of Halloween?
What are the Traditions of Halloween? When one thinks about Halloween, Trick-or-Treating is the first thing that comes to their mind. But there are many more traditions of Halloween that everyone loves. And this Halloween 2025 is aiming for a record-setting celebration. 

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 73% of Americans plan to participate and indulge in popular Halloween traditions. Globally, Halloween continues to grow as 38 countries are gradually recognising this spooky festival. Read on to find out more about the main Halloween 2025 Traditions like trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume parties, and home decorating.

List of Popular Halloween Traditions 2025

Halloween 2025 traditions attract wide participation around the globe, reflecting longstanding customs and new variations. Expected spending on costumes, candy, and decorations will reach $13.1 billion, illustrating the holiday’s enduring popularity. Below is an overview of participation rates worldwide:

Tradition

Global Participation (%)

Trick-or-Treating

63

Pumpkin Carving

57

Home Decorating

58

Costume Wearing

54

Holiday Parties

43

Halloween Traditions 2025: Overview of Popular Activities and Participation

Halloween in 2025 is a global celebration marked by a surge in participation and creative customs. Here are the famously known traditions of halloween that many people follow:

Trick-or-Treating

Trick-or-treating remains the world’s favorite Halloween activity, especially popular in the United States, Canada, and growing in urban centers worldwide. About 63% of people globally engage in this tradition, which involves children going door-to-door for candy.

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin carving continues as a creative and festive tradition with 57% global participation. Popular designs range from classic spooky faces to playful and elaborate stencils, making this activity a family favorite during October.

Home Decorating

Home decorating is practiced by 58% of participants globally, with people adorning their houses with lights, pumpkins, cobwebs, and themed decorations to create a spooky atmosphere.

Costume Wearing

Dressing up in costumes, whether scary or fun, is enjoyed by 54% of participants worldwide. Costume trends in 2025 include influences from pop culture, social media, and traditional characters.

Holiday Parties

Holiday parties round out Halloween festivities, hosted by 43% of celebrants as a social way to enjoy the season with themed entertainment and treats.

What is the Most Popular Halloween Tradition?

Trick-or-treating is clearly the top Halloween tradition in 2025. 63% global participation marks it as the favored activity. In the US, 66% of households plan to hand out candy. Nearly three-quarters of Americans (73%) celebrate Halloween annually. Trick-or-treating continues to symbolize the communal and joyous spirit of Halloween, anchoring other festivities around it.

Conclusion

Halloween 2025 showcases a vibrant blend of classic traditions embraced globally, with trick-or-treating leading the way, supported by pumpkin carving, costume wearing, home decorating, and festive parties. The holiday’s continued popularity and record consumer spending confirm Halloween as a cherished seasonal celebration for millions worldwide.

    FAQs

    • Which Halloween tradition has the least participation?
      +
      Holiday parties have the lowest global participation at 43% among major Halloween activities.
    • What percentage of people carve pumpkins for Halloween?
      +
      Pumpkin carving is enjoyed by 57% of Halloween participants worldwide as a creative seasonal activity.
    • How many people worldwide participate in trick-or-treating?
      +
      About 63% of people globally participate in trick-or-treating, making it the most popular Halloween tradition.

