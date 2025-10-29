What are the Traditions of Halloween? When one thinks about Halloween, Trick-or-Treating is the first thing that comes to their mind. But there are many more traditions of Halloween that everyone loves. And this Halloween 2025 is aiming for a record-setting celebration. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 73% of Americans plan to participate and indulge in popular Halloween traditions. Globally, Halloween continues to grow as 38 countries are gradually recognising this spooky festival. Read on to find out more about the main Halloween 2025 Traditions like trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume parties, and home decorating. List of Popular Halloween Traditions 2025 Halloween 2025 traditions attract wide participation around the globe, reflecting longstanding customs and new variations. Expected spending on costumes, candy, and decorations will reach $13.1 billion, illustrating the holiday’s enduring popularity. Below is an overview of participation rates worldwide:

Tradition Global Participation (%) Trick-or-Treating 63 Pumpkin Carving 57 Home Decorating 58 Costume Wearing 54 Holiday Parties 43 Halloween Traditions 2025: Overview of Popular Activities and Participation Halloween in 2025 is a global celebration marked by a surge in participation and creative customs. Here are the famously known traditions of halloween that many people follow: Trick-or-Treating Trick-or-treating remains the world’s favorite Halloween activity, especially popular in the United States, Canada, and growing in urban centers worldwide. About 63% of people globally engage in this tradition, which involves children going door-to-door for candy. Pumpkin Carving Pumpkin carving continues as a creative and festive tradition with 57% global participation. Popular designs range from classic spooky faces to playful and elaborate stencils, making this activity a family favorite during October.