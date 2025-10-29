Top 10 Countries with the Largest Forest Carbon Sinks (2021-2025): Check Where does India Stands

Countries with the largest forest carbon sinks 2025: Forests occupy about 4.14 billion hectares, which is about one-third (32 per cent) of the total land area on the planet, according to a recent FAO report listed them. Deforestation is a topical issue in the world, and its rate is terrifying, about 10.9 million hectares each year. This is a decrease, although it is still high compared to 17.6 million hectares per year in 1990-2000. Forests are also remaining as a net carbon sink absorbing approximately 3.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (Gt CO₂) a year, and this is between 2021-2025 according to the 2025 Forest Resources Assessment. Between 2021 to 2025, Russia, China, and the United States reported the highest carbon removal on forest land at 1,150 Mt CO₂, 840 Mt CO₂, and 410 Mt CO₂ of carbon, respectively, leading to global carbon sequestration through forest land.

Conversely, other nations such as Brazil (1,420 Mt CO₂), the Democratic Republic of Congo (160 Mt CO₂), and Peru (130 Mt CO₂) had the highest emissions in terms of net forest conversion. The ten leading nations together contributed to over 70 per cent of the world's deforestation at the same time. Top 10 countries to make the highest carbon removals in forest countries, 2021-2025: It is worth noting that the top ten countries that had the highest carbon sinks contributed almost 90 per cent of the entire carbon removal in the world through forests. Rank Country Mean Annual Carbon Sink (Mt CO₂/year) 1 Russian Federation −1,150 2 China −840 3 United States of America −410 4 Brazil −340 5 India −150 6 Belarus −150 7 South Africa −75 to −35 8 Ghana −75 to −35 9 Republic of Korea −75 to −35 10 Honduras −75 to −35

Source: Forest Emissions and Removals – Global, Regional and Country Trends 1990-2025 | FAO 2025 – FAOSTAT: Emissions from forests. [Accessed October 2025] India’s global standing: India was rated as the fourth largest in terms of carbon sequestration of forests in the world, with the average rate standing at 150 Mt CO₂ per year between 2021 and 2025. What is the Forest Status and Changes in India? Forest Status and Changes of India are: 1. India’s Total Forest Area: According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), which was released in 2023, the total forest cover of India is around 7,15,343 sq km, representing 21.76 % of the geographical area of India. 2. States that have largest forest cover: In terms of areas, the leader in the list of top three states with highest forest cover are Madhya Pradesh (77,073 sq km), then the Arunachal Pradesh (65,882 sq km) and finally Chhattisgarh (55,812 sq km).

3. Mangrove Cover: The mangrove cover in India occupies a total area of about 4,992 sq. km which is mainly found in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. 4. Biodiversity and Protected Areas: India boasts of 106 national parks, 573 wildlife reserves, 115 conservation reserves and 220 community reserves which preserve a variety of flora and fauna. Conclusion Forest always helps in maintaining the balance of Earth’s carbon Cycle. As per the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025 report, countries like Russia, China, and India have played key roles in absorbing carbon dioxide through forest conservation and restoration. Strengthening afforestation, preventing deforestation, and protecting biodiversity are essential to sustain these carbon sinks and combat global climate change effectively.