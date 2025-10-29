Education Bulletin: TOP Academic Developments Today (29th October 2025)

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, October 29, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top 5 latest news headlines on education today, October 29, 2025.

The news bites comprise national and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in New Delhi today. Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya delivered this year’s Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in New Delhi today, October 29, 2025. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan was also present on the occasion. To respect Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, India’s first Information and Broadcasting Minister, Akashvani hosted the annual Sardar Patel Memorial lecture. Eminent leaders, scientists and historians have adorned the podium in the past to deliver the lecture. The lecture series started in 1955, and the first lecture was delivered by C. Rajagopalachari. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Morarji Desai, Dr Zakir Hussain, Dr Karan Singh, Vasant Sathe, Dr K. Kasthuri Rangan, Prof. M.G.K. Menon, Dr M. S. Swaminathan, Justice Leila Seth, J. N. Dixit, Arun Jaitley, Ajit Doval, Dr S Jaishankar, and Dr S Somnath have delivered the lecture in the past. The recording of this lecture will be broadcasted on the entire network of Akashvani on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary on October 31, 2025.

Source: NEWS AIR Government to launch Model Youth Gram Sabha Initiative in New Delhi on October 30 The government will launch the Model Youth Gram Sabha (MYGS) initiative tomorrow in New Delhi. The initiative is a joint effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. During the event, a Training Module on Model Youth Gram Sabha and the MYGS Portal will also be unveiled. The Panchayati Raj Ministry, in a statement informed that this initiative is aimed to strengthen Janbhagidari and promote participatory local governance by engaging students in simulated Gram Sabha sessions. The Ministry also informed that the initiative will be rolled out across over one thousand schools nationwide. Minister of State for Panchayati Raj. SP Singh Baghel and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey will attend the event.

Source: NEWS AIR AI-driven translation tools boost reach of Hindi in science and technology communication: Jitendra Singh Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that AI translation tools are helping Hindi scientific content reach a wider audience across India. Speaking at the Hindi Advisory Committee meeting, he stressed on the importance of Hindi as a unifying language and urged all ministries to increase its use. He also urged the ministries to make websites accessible in Hindi. He highlighted that integrating AI in translation is breaking down linguistic barriers in science communication. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh also emphasized promoting Hindi alongside regional languages to reflect India's linguistic diversity in scientific growth. Awards will be given to employees excelling in Hindi use. The meeting also suggested leveraging social media to promote Hindi and recognizing contributors.

Source: DD NEWS MY Bharat crosses 2 crore registrations, becomes one of India’s largest youth platforms. Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has registered over 2 crore youth, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Launched on October 31, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a digital platform for young citizens aged 15 to 29, offering opportunities in learning, service, and leadership. Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the achievement as a reflection of youth energy and determination in nation-building. MY Bharat has introduced initiatives like "Volunteer for Bharat" and the "Experiential Learning Programme," along with features such as Public Profiles and a CV Builder. It also hosts national youth movements and collaborates with over 16,000 youth clubs and 60,000 institutional partners.