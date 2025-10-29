LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT at licindia.in: Direct Link to Download Generalist Merit List PDF Here

RRB JE Notification 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 29, 2025, 23:18 IST

LIC AAO Result 2025: LIC has released the AAO Prelims Result 2025 on October 29 at licindia.in. The result PDF contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the Mains Exam, which is scheduled for November 8. Results for the remaining posts will be announced on October 30. Candidates should download the PDF and start Mains preparation now.

LIC AAO Result 2205: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Result 2025 on October 29, 2025 on its official website, licindia.in. The LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) Exam 2025 was conducted on October 3 and October 7, 2025. The LIC AAO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. However, the results of remaining posts will get released on Oct 30, 2025
Candidates shortlisted in the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 will be called for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2025.

LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT

The LIC AAO 2025 result for the preliminary examination gets released on the official website, licindia.in. The LIC AAO Result Date 2025 is confirmed as November 8, 2025. The LIC AAO 2025 was conducted under the Recruitment of AAO (Generalists/Specialists/Assistant Engineers) 2025.

LIC AAO Result 2025 PDF Download

The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 PDF is now available on the official website of LIC. Candidates who appeared in the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 can now check their qualification status. Candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Exam Result by clicking on the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to download the result pdf and start preparing for the LIC AAO Mains Exam scheduled to be conducted on November 8. Click on the direct link below to download the LIC AAO Result 2025.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: Overview

The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 has been released on October 29, 2025, to determine the eligibility of candidates in LIC AAO Mains 2025. Candidates can check their LIC AAO 2205 Prelims Result by downloading the pdf from the direct link provided above. Check the table below for LIC AAO Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

LIC AAO Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Result Release Date

October 29, 2025

Official Website

licindia.in

Result Format

PDF

Next Stage

LIC AAO Mains Exam 

LIC AAO Result 2025: Where and How to Check?

Candidates waiting for the LIC AAO Generalist 2025 Result for the preliminary exam can now check their LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025. Check the steps by step procedure below to download the LIC Generalist Result 2025

  • Visit the official LIC, licindia.in
  • Now click on the “careers” button
  • Select the link for LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025
  • Ctrl + F to search your roll number
  • View your qualifying status and download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
