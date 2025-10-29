LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT at licindia.in: Direct Link to Download Generalist Merit List PDF Here

LIC AAO Result 2205: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Result 2025 on October 29, 2025 on its official website, licindia.in. The LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) Exam 2025 was conducted on October 3 and October 7, 2025. The LIC AAO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. However, the results of remaining posts will get released on Oct 30, 2025

Candidates shortlisted in the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 will be called for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2025.

LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT

The LIC AAO 2025 result for the preliminary examination gets released on the official website, licindia.in. The LIC AAO Result Date 2025 is confirmed as November 8, 2025. The LIC AAO 2025 was conducted under the Recruitment of AAO (Generalists/Specialists/Assistant Engineers) 2025.