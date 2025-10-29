RRB JE Notification 2025
Halloween Trivia: How Much Do You Really Know About Spooky Season

By Sneha Singh
Oct 29, 2025

Halloween is a celebration held every year on October 31st, known for costumes, trick-or-treating, and spooky decorations. It originally comes from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Ireland, which marked the end of summer and the harvest, and the beginning of the dark, cold winter. The Celts believed that on this night, the veil between the living and the dead was thinnest, allowing spirits to walk the earth. 

Halloween Trivia

Halloween, the night of costumes, candies, and creepy fun, is one of the most celebrated holidays in the world! But do you know where it actually comes from? Halloween began over 2,000 years ago with the ancient Celtic festival Samhain, pronounced sow-in, marking the end of harvest season and the start of winter. People believed that on October 31, the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred, so they lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off wandering spirits.

Over time, this tradition mixed with Christian influences and evolved into the modern Halloween we know today,  filled with pumpkins, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and way too much candy.

Halloween Trivia Quiz

Now that you know the basics, let’s see how spooky-smart you are with this fun Halloween quiz!

Question 1: What ancient festival is Halloween originally based on?

A) Beltane

B) Samhain

C) Yule

D) Lughnasadh

Answer: B) Samhain

Explanation: Halloween comes from the Celtic festival Samhain, which celebrated the end of the harvest and honored the spirits of the dead.

Question 2: Which country is believed to be the birthplace of Halloween?

A) Ireland

B) Mexico

C) USA

D) Germany

Answer: A) Ireland

Explanation: Halloween started in ancient Ireland and Scotland before spreading to the U.S. through Irish immigrants in the 1800s.

Question 3: Why did people originally wear costumes on Halloween?

A) To look fashionable

B) To scare away evil spirits

C) To celebrate the harvest

D) To confuse neighbors

Answer: B) To scare away evil spirits

Explanation: People wore masks and costumes so ghosts would mistake them for fellow spirits and leave them alone.

Question 4: Before pumpkins, what did people carve to make lanterns?

A) Apples

B) Watermelons

C) Turnips

D) Potatoes

Answer: C) Turnips

Explanation: The Irish carved turnips before pumpkins became popular in America. Pumpkins were bigger and easier to carve!

Question 5: What is the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S.?

A) Skittles

B) Snickers

C) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

D) M&M’s

Answer: C) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Explanation: Year after year, Reese’s Cups top the list; they’re the ultimate combo of chocolate and peanut butter.

