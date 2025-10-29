WBJEE JELET 2025 Result Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet; Check Expected Result Date

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Final answer key soon. Candidates will need to download the final updated answer key using their required credentials online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. The final answer key will be devised after asking the objections raised by students earlier in consideration. The board will later release the scorecards to seek admission and proceed with the counselling process. The model answer key of WBJEE JELET 2025 was released on October 4, 2025.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025: