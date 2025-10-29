RRB JE Notification 2025
WBJEE JELET 2025 Result Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet; Check Expected Result Date

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 29, 2025, 19:52 IST

WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key: WBJEEB will soon release the WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. The final answer key will be created after considering objections raised. Subsequently, the board will issue scorecards for admission and to commence the counselling process.

The WBJEEB will soon release the WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.
Key Points

  • The WBJEEB will soon release the WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • This final answer key will carry changes based on objections raised by candidates.
  • The board will later issue scorecards to start the admission and counseling processes.

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Final answer key soon. Candidates will need to download the final updated answer key using their required credentials online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. The final answer key will be devised after asking the objections raised by students earlier in consideration. The board will later release the scorecards to seek admission and proceed with the counselling process. The model answer key of WBJEE JELET 2025 was released on October 4, 2025.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WBJEE JELET 2025 Final Answer Key expected date 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet

State 

West Bengal 

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Pharmacy (except Architecture)

Exam mode 

OMR based pen-and-paper test 

Credentials 

Application Number

Password

Exam date 

October 18, 2025

Exam type 

Objective type 

Total questions 

100

How to Download the WBJEE JELET 2025 Final Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the final answer key of JELET 2025 online.

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
  2. Scroll down under ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on ‘Final Answer Key’
  3. Enter your Application Number and Password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and submit
  5. WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key will appear
  6. Check and download to calculate your scores

    Latest Education News