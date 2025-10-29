WBJEE JELET 2025 Result Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet; Check Expected Result Date

Key Points
- The WBJEEB will soon release the WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in.
- This final answer key will carry changes based on objections raised by candidates.
- The board will later issue scorecards to start the admission and counseling processes.
WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Final answer key soon. Candidates will need to download the final updated answer key using their required credentials online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. The final answer key will be devised after asking the objections raised by students earlier in consideration. The board will later release the scorecards to seek admission and proceed with the counselling process. The model answer key of WBJEE JELET 2025 was released on October 4, 2025.
WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEE JELET 2025 Final Answer Key expected date
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Pharmacy (except Architecture)
|
Exam mode
|
OMR based pen-and-paper test
|
Credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|
Exam date
|
October 18, 2025
|
Exam type
|
Objective type
|
Total questions
|
100
How to Download the WBJEE JELET 2025 Final Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the final answer key of JELET 2025 online.
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
- Scroll down under ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on ‘Final Answer Key’
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and submit
- WBJEE JELET 2025 final answer key will appear
- Check and download to calculate your scores
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation