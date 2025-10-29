DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF OUT for MTS, Executive & Jr. Executive – Download Merit List at dfccil.com

DFCCIL Result 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL Result 2025 for MTS, Executive and Junior Executive. The DFCCIL Result 2025 has been released on the official website, dfccil.com, in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.
Candidates who took the examination conducted on July 10 and July 11, 2025 can download the DFCCIL MTS, Executive and Junior Executive Result 2025 PDF. The result pdf contains the information about the cut-off marks and the list of candidates who have qualified for the next stages, the CBT 2, Document Verification, and Medical Test.
DFCCIL Result 2025 OUT
DFCCIL has released the DFCCIL MTS, Executive and Junior Executive Result 2025 PDF for the omputer Based Test (1st Stage CBT) held on July 11 and July 12, 2025. Candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the PDF, have provisionally been shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT.
DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF Download
The DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF has been released for the MTS, Executive and Junior Executive exams. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT can check their roll numbers in the below PDF. The schedule for the 2nd Stage CBT of provisionally shortlisted candidates will be notified shortly on the official website of DFCCIL. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF
|
DFCCIL Result 2025
How to Check DFCCIL Result 2025?
Candidates can check the DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd, dfccil.com.
- On the homepage click on the careers button
- Now click on the DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF of your exam
- Ctrl+F to search your roll number
- Download the DFCCIL Result PDF for future reference
Details Mentioned on the DFCCIL Result 2025
The DFCCIL Result 2025 has been officially released on the website. Candidates can check the result PDF to check if they have qualified. Those who clear the CBT 1 exam will be called to appear for the CBT 2 exam. The result was declared on October 29, 2025. Check the list below for details mentioned on DFCCIL Result 2025
- Candidate's Roll Number,
- Cut-Off Marks
- Total no. of Selected Candidates
