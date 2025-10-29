DFCCIL Result 2025 PDF OUT for MTS, Executive & Jr. Executive – Download Merit List at dfccil.com

DFCCIL Result 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL Result 2025 for MTS, Executive and Junior Executive. The DFCCIL Result 2025 has been released on the official website, dfccil.com, in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

Candidates who took the examination conducted on July 10 and July 11, 2025 can download the DFCCIL MTS, Executive and Junior Executive Result 2025 PDF. The result pdf contains the information about the cut-off marks and the list of candidates who have qualified for the next stages, the CBT 2, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

DFCCIL Result 2025 OUT

DFCCIL has released the DFCCIL MTS, Executive and Junior Executive Result 2025 PDF for the omputer Based Test (1st Stage CBT) held on July 11 and July 12, 2025. Candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the PDF, have provisionally been shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT.