ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: The International Cricket Council is the governing body responsible for overseeing the development of cricket as a sport around the world.
ICC also evaluates the performance of players by calculating their points. One such list is the ODI batting rankings, in which a batsman is ranked based on the number of points earned in a year on a scale of 0-1000 points.
As per the latest update, Shubman Gill has become the No. 1 batsman in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings with 784 points. Check out the latest ICC men's ODI batting ranking below.
ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings (Updated August 2025)
The following is the list of the top 10 batsmen in the ICC Men’s ODI cricket rankings.
|
Ranking
|
Player
|
Country
|
Rating
|
1
|
Shubman Gill
|
India
|
784
|
2
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
756
|
3
|
Babar Azam
|
Pakistan
|
751
|
4
|
Virat Kohli
|
India
|
736
|
5
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
New Zealand
|
720
|
6
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Sri Lanka
|
719
|
7
|
Harry Tector
|
Ireland
|
708
|
8
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
India
|
704
|
9
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Afghanistan
|
676
|
10
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Sri Lanka
|
669
Source: ICC
Who is the Number 1 ODI Ranking Batsman in the World?
Shubman Gill is the No. 1 ODI batsman as per the latest ICC ODI batting rankings released by ICC on 10th August, 2025. He has achieved 784 points and displaced Babar Azam, who was previously the No. 1 ODI batsman in the world.
The other Indians on the Top 10 list are Rohit Sharma (No. 2), Virat Kohli (No. 4), and Shreyas Iyer (No. 8).
