ODI Batting Rankings (Updated August 2025)

Shubman Gill has become the No. 1 batsman in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings with 784 points, as per the latest rankings released by ICC on 10th August, 2025. Check out the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings released by the International Cricket Council here.

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 13, 2025, 18:23 IST
ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: The International Cricket Council is the governing body responsible for overseeing the development of cricket as a sport around the world.

ICC also evaluates the performance of players by calculating their points. One such list is the ODI batting rankings, in which a batsman is ranked based on the number of points earned in a year on a scale of 0-1000 points.

As per the latest update, Shubman Gill has become the No. 1 batsman in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings with 784 points. Check out the latest ICC men's ODI batting ranking below. 

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings (Updated August 2025)

The following is the list of the top 10 batsmen in the ICC Men’s ODI cricket rankings.

Ranking

Player

Country

Rating

1

Shubman Gill

India

784

2

Rohit Sharma

India

756

3

Babar Azam

Pakistan

751

4

Virat Kohli

India

736

5

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand

720

6

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka 

719

7

Harry Tector

Ireland

708

8

Shreyas Iyer

India

704

9

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan 

676

10

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka

669

Source: ICC

Who is the Number 1 ODI Ranking Batsman in the World?

Shubman Gill is the No. 1 ODI batsman as per the latest ICC ODI batting rankings released by ICC on 10th August, 2025. He has achieved 784 points and displaced Babar Azam, who was previously the No. 1 ODI batsman in the world.

The other Indians on the Top 10 list are Rohit Sharma (No. 2), Virat Kohli (No. 4), and Shreyas Iyer (No. 8).

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

