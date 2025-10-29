RRB JE Notification 2025
Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF: Download Subject Wise Free PDF Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 17:09 IST

Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026. Students can download subject-wise Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF to practice, understand the exam pattern, and score high marks in the board exam. Check this article to download the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF.

Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF: The Karnataka Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2026. The Class 10 exams will be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026. To prepare well for these exams, students should practice the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers. 

Solving these papers helps students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics. It also builds confidence and improves time management skills. Students can easily download the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF for all subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English, and Kannada. Regular practice of these papers will help students score higher marks in the Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2026.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 should be aware of all the important details before starting their preparation. The table below gives a quick overview of the key highlights, including exam dates, conducting authority, subjects, and more. This will help students plan their study schedule effectively.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026

Conducting Authority

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Class

Class 10

Exam Level

State Level

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Dates

March 18 to April 1, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Subjects Covered

Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Others

Official Website

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Students can check the table below for the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF for all major subjects. Downloading and practicing these papers will help students understand the exam pattern and improve their performance.

Subjects

Download PDF

Mathematics 

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

Practicing the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers is one of the best ways to prepare for the board exams. It helps students improve accuracy, manage time, and gain confidence. With regular practice, students can perform exceptionally well in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

