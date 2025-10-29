Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF: Download Subject Wise Free PDF Here

Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF: The Karnataka Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2026. The Class 10 exams will be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026. To prepare well for these exams, students should practice the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers.
Solving these papers helps students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics. It also builds confidence and improves time management skills. Students can easily download the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF for all subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English, and Kannada. Regular practice of these papers will help students score higher marks in the Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2026.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 should be aware of all the important details before starting their preparation. The table below gives a quick overview of the key highlights, including exam dates, conducting authority, subjects, and more. This will help students plan their study schedule effectively.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026
|
Conducting Authority
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Exam Dates
|
March 18 to April 1, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Subjects Covered
|
Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Others
|
Official Website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Students can check the table below for the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers PDF for all major subjects. Downloading and practicing these papers will help students understand the exam pattern and improve their performance.
|
Subjects
|
Download PDF
|
Mathematics
|
Science
|
Social Science
Practicing the Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question Papers is one of the best ways to prepare for the board exams. It helps students improve accuracy, manage time, and gain confidence. With regular practice, students can perform exceptionally well in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026.
