Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download Free PDF Here

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers: Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 need to solve previous year question papers to strengthen their preparation. Practicing these papers helps students understand the exam pattern, question types, and important topics that are frequently asked.
The Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 March 2026, and solving previous year question papers can boost students’ confidence and accuracy. It also improves time management, writing speed, and map-related skills, which play a crucial role in scoring high marks. By regularly practicing these papers, students can identify their weak areas, revise key concepts, and perform better in the final board examination.
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026: Key Highlights
Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 can check the table below for the key highlights, including exam date, duration, total marks, and more.
|
Events
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Maths Exam 2026
|
Exam Date
|
March 28, 2026 (Tentative)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Exam Type
|
Theory+ Practical
|
Result Declaration
|
May 2026 (tentative)
|
Official Website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Check the table below to download Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF for different years. These papers will help students practice effectively and understand the exam pattern better.
|
Years
|
Download PDF
|
2024 Exam 1
|
Download PDF
|
2024 Exam 2
|
Download PDF
|
2024 Exam 3
|
Download PDF
|
2023
|
Download PDF
|
June/July 2022
|
Download PDF
|
2021
|
Download PDF
|
September 2020
|
Download PDF
|
June 2020
|
Download PDF
Importance of Solving Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers
Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 can greatly benefit from solving previous year question papers. It not only strengthens their understanding but also helps them perform better in the final exam.
-
Helps in Better Retention: Practicing previous year papers helps students remember key historical dates, geographical facts, and important civics concepts more effectively.
-
Improves Writing Speed: Regularly solving papers enhances writing speed, enabling students to complete their answers neatly within the exam time.
-
Enhances Time Management: By attempting papers in a timed manner, students learn how to divide time efficiently between long and short answer questions.
-
Boosts Map Skills: Many Social Science papers include map-based questions. Solving past papers helps students practice accurate marking and labeling on maps.
-
Familiarizes with Exam Pattern: It gives students a clear understanding of question formats, commonly repeated topics, and the weightage of different sections.
-
Builds Confidence: The more you practice, the more confident you become in handling real exam pressure and answering effectively.
Solving Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the 2026 exam. It helps students revise thoroughly, improve accuracy, and gain the confidence needed to excel in their board exams. Consistent practice ensures better results and a stronger grasp of key concepts.
