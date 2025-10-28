Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download Free PDF Here

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers help students prepare effectively for the 2026 exam. Practicing these papers improves memory, writing speed, time management, and map skills. It also boosts confidence and provides a clear understanding of the exam pattern, helping students score higher marks in the board exam.

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers: Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 need to solve previous year question papers to strengthen their preparation. Practicing these papers helps students understand the exam pattern, question types, and important topics that are frequently asked. 

The Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 March 2026, and solving previous year question papers can boost students’ confidence and accuracy. It also improves time management, writing speed, and map-related skills, which play a crucial role in scoring high marks. By regularly practicing these papers, students can identify their weak areas, revise key concepts, and perform better in the final board examination.

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 can check the table below for the key highlights, including exam date, duration, total marks, and more.

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Maths Exam 2026

Exam Date

March 28, 2026 (Tentative)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100 Marks

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Type

Theory+ Practical

Result Declaration

May 2026 (tentative)

Official Website

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Check the table below to download Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF for different years. These papers will help students practice effectively and understand the exam pattern better.

Years

Download PDF

2024 Exam 1

Download PDF

2024 Exam 2

Download PDF

2024 Exam 3

Download PDF

2023

Download PDF

June/July 2022

Download PDF

2021

Download PDF

September 2020

Download PDF

June 2020

Download PDF

Importance of Solving Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers

Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2026 can greatly benefit from solving previous year question papers. It not only strengthens their understanding but also helps them perform better in the final exam.

  • Helps in Better Retention: Practicing previous year papers helps students remember key historical dates, geographical facts, and important civics concepts more effectively.

  • Improves Writing Speed: Regularly solving papers enhances writing speed, enabling students to complete their answers neatly within the exam time.

  • Enhances Time Management: By attempting papers in a timed manner, students learn how to divide time efficiently between long and short answer questions.

  • Boosts Map Skills: Many Social Science papers include map-based questions. Solving past papers helps students practice accurate marking and labeling on maps.

  • Familiarizes with Exam Pattern: It gives students a clear understanding of question formats, commonly repeated topics, and the weightage of different sections.

  • Builds Confidence: The more you practice, the more confident you become in handling real exam pressure and answering effectively.

Solving Karnataka SSLC Social Science Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the 2026 exam. It helps students revise thoroughly, improve accuracy, and gain the confidence needed to excel in their board exams. Consistent practice ensures better results and a stronger grasp of key concepts.

Also Check:

Karnataka SSLC Syllabus 2025-2026

Karnataka SSLC Question Paper 2025

Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

