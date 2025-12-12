UK Board Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26 serves as the foundational course for commerce students, introducing the principles, concepts, and procedures essential for recording, classifying, and summarizing financial transactions. This curriculum is designed to impart crucial skills in financial literacy and systematic record-keeping, preparing students for the 80-mark theory paper and future professional qualifications like CA, CS, and CMA. The syllabus systematically covers key areas, beginning with the Theoretical Framework of accounting, moving into the practical application of the Accounting Equation, detailed study of Journals and Ledgers , the preparation of Trial Balance, and culminating in the creation of complete Financial Statements (Trading and Profit & Loss Account, and Balance Sheet) for a sole proprietorship. Mastery of this foundational course is vital for understanding business language and the financial health of any enterprise.