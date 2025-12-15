Government Scholarships for 10th Pass Students 2025: How to Apply, Benefits, Selection Process and More

Looking for scholarships to study after Class 10? There are plenty of scholarships for 10th pass students that can simplify your academic journey. These schemes support you financially when paying fees for higher secondary education. It covers all the streams and grade levels, i.e. Class 11 or 12, skill-based programmes or diplomas. The right scholarship helps you handle education expenses. It allows you to continue your studies without any financial burden. So, you must choose the scholarship that fits your educational background and goals. Read on to find the list of scholarships for 10th Pass Students and decide your next steps accordingly.
Scholarships for 10th Pass Students
Scholarships for 10th Pass Students help you focus on your studies without any burden. It provides financial support to students from different educational and financial backgrounds. What you need to do is fulfil the eligibility criteria and apply for the specific scholarship before the last date. Take a look at the list of scholarships for 10th Pass students:
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child (SGC)
The CBSE merit scholarship scheme aims to support meritorious Single Girl Students. It means they should be the only child of their parents. They must have passed the CBSE Class X Exam with 70% marks or above. Let’s see the key highlights of this scholarship for 10th Pass students:
Eligibility: Must be Single Girl Students. Must have obtained at least 70% or more marks in the CBSE Class X Examination. Should be studying Class XI & XII in a School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee does not exceed Rs. 2,500 p.m. during the academic year. The tuition fee in class XI & XII shall not exceed Rs. 3,000 p.m.
The scholarship shall be given to Indian Nationals only.
Benefits: The rate of scholarship shall be Rs 1000 per month.
Application Mode: You can apply online for this scheme.
Eklavya Prashikshan Yojana
This scholarship scheme is introduced by the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Goa. It offers financial support for coaching classes to ST students studying in Class X, XI (Science), and XII (Arts, Science, and Commerce). It makes students ready for professional programs like Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Law, CA, Paramedical Sciences, etc. Check the detailed requirements of this scholarship for 10th Pass Students:
Students must be from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Should be a regular and full-time student in a Government/Recognised School in Goa.
Benefits: 75% of the coaching fees are reimbursed: Up to Rs 10,000 per subject per year for rural areas. Up to Rs 12,000 per subject per year for urban areas.
Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC, OBC and General(EBC)
The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC, OBC and General(EBC) is provided under the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa. It offers a scholarship to SC, OBC and General(EBC) students of the State of Goa studying in Class 11. Check the details of this scholarships for 10th Pass Students:
This scheme is available only for SC/OBC/General(EBC) Students.
Annual Family income should not cross Rs. 2.50 Lakh p.a.
Post-Matric Scholarship to Students Belonging to SC Category
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, offers the Post-Matric scholarship scheme for SC students. This scheme provides financial support at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to help students complete their education. Some of the basic details of these scholarships for 10th Pass Students:
Students must be Nationals of India.
-
Passed Matriculation or Higher Secondary from a recognised board/University.
Parents'/Guardians' income from all sources should not exceed INR 2.50 lakhs during the last financial year.
Benefits: The academic allowance will be Rs 4000 for Hostellers and Rs 2500 for Day Scholars. It is applicable to all post-matriculation non-degree courses. 10% extra allowances will be provided to Divyang students.
Documents Required for Scholarships for 10th Pass Students
You may have to submit the following documents when applying for the scholarships for 10th Pass Students:
Passport-size photograph
Previous year's marksheets
Identity proof
Current year admission proof
Income Proof
Proof of family/personal crisis (if applicable)
