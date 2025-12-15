CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 has been officially updated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to streamline the curriculum and reduce unnecessary academic pressure on students. Under the revised syllabus, a few chapters and specific topics have been removed to ensure better conceptual clarity and a more focused approach toward competency-based learning. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams must be aware of these changes to avoid studying out-of-syllabus content.

Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Psychology revised and deleted syllabus 2025–26 is crucial for smart exam preparation and effective time management. By concentrating only on the prescribed topics, students can improve their accuracy, boost confidence, and perform better in the final examination. Teachers and students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE curriculum updates and plan their study strategy accordingly for maximum scoring potential.