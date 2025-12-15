RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 15, 2025, 11:43 IST

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 has been officially updated to reduce student pressure and promote competency-based learning by removing certain topics. Students and teachers must note these essential changes for effective exam preparation, time management, and achieving maximum scores. For more information check the article below.

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 has been officially updated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to streamline the curriculum and reduce unnecessary academic pressure on students. Under the revised syllabus, a few chapters and specific topics have been removed to ensure better conceptual clarity and a more focused approach toward competency-based learning. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams must be aware of these changes to avoid studying out-of-syllabus content.

Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Psychology revised and deleted syllabus 2025–26 is crucial for smart exam preparation and effective time management. By concentrating only on the prescribed topics, students can improve their accuracy, boost confidence, and perform better in the final examination. Teachers and students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE curriculum updates and plan their study strategy accordingly for maximum scoring potential.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Check: CBSE FINAL DATE SHEET 2025-2026

Unit-5 Therapeutic Approaches

  • Psychodynamic Therapy 

  • Biomedical Therapy

Unit-6 Attitude and Social Cognition 

  • Social Cognition

  • Schemas and Stereotypes

  • Impression Formation and Explaining

  • The Behaviour of Others Through Attributions

  • Impression Formation

  • Attribution of Causality

  • Behaviour in the Presence of Others

  • Pro-social Behaviour

  • Factors Affecting Pro-social Behaviour

Unit- 7

Social Influence and Group Processes

  • Conformity, Compliance and Obedience 

  • Cooperation and Competition  Determinants of Cooperation and Competition 

  • Social Identity 

  • Intergroup Conflict: Nature and Causes 

  • Conflict Resolution Strategies 

Unit- 8 

Psychology and Life- All Deleted

Unit-9 

Developing Psychological Skills- All Deleted

In conclusion, being aware of the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 is essential for focused and effective exam preparation. Students should strictly follow the revised CBSE curriculum to avoid wasting time on removed topics and to strengthen their understanding of the prescribed chapters. By aligning their study plan with the updated syllabus, students can enhance revision efficiency, reduce exam stress, and improve their overall performance in the CBSE Class 12 Psychology board examination.

