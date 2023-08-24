CBSE Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year, Two Languages Compulsory In Class 11, 12: Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: CBSE board exams will be conducted twice a year to reduce the pressure on students and provide them with more opportunities to improve their scores.

With the implementation of the updated curriculum framework by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Centre on Wednesday announced that board exams will now occur twice a year. This will give students a chance to sit for exams two times a year, providing them with an opportunity to improve their scores.

This move by the central government is in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to reduce the pressure on students and help in their holistic development. The exams will be made easier and more application-based, to develop the critical and creative thinking abilities in students.

As per the guidelines of MoE, CBSE board exams will be conducted twice and it will not be term-wise exams. Two separate board exams will be conducted and students will be allowed to retain the highest scores of the two.

Aim of New Curriculum Framework

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 is based on the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and aims to enable its implementation. It is a document that outlines the key principles and features of the new school curriculum in India.

Here are some of the prominent objectives of the NCF 2023:

Conducting board examinations twice a year to offer students a chance to retain the highest score.

Providing students with the flexibility to choose streams in classes 11th and 12th.

Mandating the study of two languages in class 11 and class 12 with at least one language being an Indian language.

Developing new textbooks for the 2024 academic session.

Advantages of Two Times Board Exams

Here are some of the benefits of conducting board exams twice a year:

It will reduce the pressure on students.

Students will get more opportunities to improve their scores.

They will be able to focus on their studies throughout the year.

It will make the assessment process more holistic.

It will help to align the assessment practices in line with the NEP's vision of promoting competency-based education.

