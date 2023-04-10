CBSE Board Exam Pattern 2024 Changed: What to Expect from New Assessment Scheme? Details Here!

CBSE Assessment Scheme 2023-24: CBSE announced to change the assessment scheme for Classes 10th and 12th for board exams 2024. The board has decided to increase number of MCQs and reduce the descriptive answer type questions. Check details below.

CBSE Exam Pattern 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the assessment scheme for the CBSE board exams 2024 for classes 10th and 12th. The suggested alterations in the question paper format involve an increase in the weightage of competency based questions and MCQs. Thus, there will be a lesser number of short and long answer questions as compared to the previous years’ exams.

These changes are introduced foreseeing the need to move from rote learning to a learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students.

The Board is initiating the potential changes in the Examination and Assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 in line with the recommendations mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Changes for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024

The board intends to implement Competency Focused Education, with more competency-based questions to assess students’ for application of concepts in real-life situations. The question paper in year-end board examinations will have an increased number of application based questions in the form of MCQs, Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other format.

The changes for classes X-XII (2023-24) year-end Board Examinations are as follows:

Composition of question paper for Board Examination 2024 (Theory) CBSE Class 10 CBSE Class 12 l Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other type = 50% l Select response type questions(MCQ) = 20% l Constructed response questions (Short Answer/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern) = 30% l Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other type = 40% l Select response type questions(MCQ) = 20% l Constructed response questions (Short Answer Questions/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern) = 40%

CBSE board had included competency based questions in the last year's board exams as well, although the weightage of these questions was less at that time. Check the marking scheme followed in CBSE Board Exams 2023 below:

Composition of question paper for Board Examination 2023 (Theory) CBSE Class 10 CBSE Class 12 l Competency Based Questions are 40% in the form of Multiple-Choice Questions, Case Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type. · l Objective Questions are 20% · l Remaining 40% Questions are Short Answer/ Long Answer Questions l Competency Based Questions are 30% in the form of Multiple-Choice Questions, Case Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type. · l Objective Question are 20% · l Remaining 50% Questions are Short Answer/Long Answer Questions

What are Competency Based Questions?

Competency-based questions are generally asked in the form of case studies, reasoning and assertion, response-based, objective type or any other format of questions. These questions test the application of learning in real-life situations, thereby assessing the candidates’ higher-order thinking skills. Thus, it aims at enhancing qualitative and logical learning among students as opposed to memorisation of core concepts.

Advantages of Competency Focused Education

The competency based questions intend to promote students’ high-order thinking skills.

Competency Focused Education helps to enhance the social and emotional skills among students.

It prepares students for global competence.

It enhances students’ critical and analytical thinking, and problem solving abilities that are vital in the real competitive world.

How to prepare Competency Based Questions for CBSE Board Exams?

Through competency based questions, students will be tested for their critical thinking and problem solving skills. At the same time, a candidate's creativity will also be evaluated through his/her way of answering the questions. Thus, the times are gone when students had to follow definitions and learn theories. Now, they are expected to be more observant towards the real life situations and miscellaneous incidents happening around.

Some of the major points to consider while preparing the competency based questions include:

Try to study each topic with complete understanding and clarification.

Be attentive towards unfamiliar situations and their consequences.

Broaden your think abilities beyond the academic curriculum.

Read the given question carefully before arriving at an answer.

Read the given statements or paragraph at least twice to clearly understand the situation.

Practice several questions of similar format.

Solve question banks, previous year papers and sample papers.

Thus, the changed pattern of CBSE Board Exams, should be taken as an opportunity to enhance your competency skills that will take you a long way in this world full of competition and rivalry.