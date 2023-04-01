CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 OUT: Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers & Marking Schemes

CBSE Sample Question Papers 2023-24 (OUT): Students can get the direct download links to the newly released subject-wise CBSE classes 10, 12 sample papers for 2023-24 academic session.

CBSE Classes 10, 12 Sample Papers 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the higher secondary and senior secondary sample question papers for the new academic session i.e., CBSE Sample Question Papers 2023-2024 are OUT on CBSE Board’s academic website. In this article, we have provided direct download links for students to download the subject-wise sample papers for classes 10, 12 and begin their academic year with a kickstart. In addition, CBSE Has also provided the marking scheme or solution to these sample question papers. Students can also download the PDFs of these solutions from this article.

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24

Related: CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 OUT NOW! Download Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

We have separately provided the sample question papers and the marking schemes for classes 10, 12 in the tables provided in this article. However, students must, first, understand the importance of these sample papers and the marking scheme released by CBSE at the beginning of the academic year.

Why is CBSE Sample Paper 2023-24 important?

Using CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers for 2023-24, students will be able to foresee and know more about the types of questions to be asked, exam patterns and question paper design and also the marking schemes to be followed by the board during the examination. This will help students to prepare in advance, right from the beginning of the academic session.

CBSE Board Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Papers

Download link:

Visit the link given below to get all the subject-wise list of sample question papers and marking scheme released for CBSE Class 10th 2024: CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2023-24: Download Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Papers

Download link:

Visit the link given below to check the complete subject-wise list of sample question papers and marking scheme released for CBSE Class 12th 2024: CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2023-24: Download Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)