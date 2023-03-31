CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 OUT NOW! Download Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs 

CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 Class 10, 12 RELEASED: Download 2023-24 CBSE Board syllabus for Classes 10 and 12. Class-wise and Subject-wise PDF download links have been provided in the article below.

CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 OUT: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the curriculum to be followed for the 2023-24 academic session on its academic website. While the 2022-23 10th class CBSE Board examinations have been successfully conducted, the 12th class CBSE Board examination is still going on. Meanwhile, the board has already released the curriculum to be followed by the candidates in the 2023-24 academic session. The candidates can already begin with their preparation for the coming academic year. In this article we have provided the CBSE 2023-24 syllabus and curriculum for both classes 10th and 12th in PDF format.

Details in CBSE Classes 10, 12 Syllabus 2023-24

If you are wondering which details can be expected from the curriculum released by the board then you are at the right place.:

You can expect to find the following details in the CBSE syllabus for 10th and 12th in 2023-24:

Course objectives

Course structure

Course content

Course description

Unit-wise weightage

Typology of question

How to Use CBSE Syllabus 2023-24?

CBSE Syllabus is the first step that a candidate comes across when they start their new academic year and study preparation. Since the curriculum decides all that a student must study and dictates the question paper design as well based on unit-wise division of marks, all CBSE Class 10, 12 candidates must focus on the newly released curriculum as it is one of the most important things for a student of 10th or 12th class.

CBSE students must focus on the complete course structure of the subject first. This will allow the students to understand the outline of the curriculum and prepare themselves.

Next, students must check the division of marks according to each unit. This will help you focus yourself when you go through the syllabus content in detail for each topic.

Now, you can check the complete course content for each topic. Keep in mind its weightage as well while going through the syllabus.