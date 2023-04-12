CBSE Hindi Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24: Check the CBSE board’s latest 2023-24 curriculum released for the paper Hindi Elective. The syllabus is available on the website of CBSE and we have attached the direct download link in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24: Hindi Elective, subject code 002, is a course that develops the basis of creative, literary and cultural usage amongst the students of CBSE senior secondary students. CBSE Board has released the current academic year’s curriculum of the paper already and students who have opted for the paper in 2023-24 session can refer to the latest syllabus for their preparation reference. The syllabus contains the details of the course structure, course content, list of prescribed books, topics which have been deleted from the syllabus, project work and assessment details, etc. In this article, students can download the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24 from the direct link available towards the end.

Course Structure of CBSE Hindi Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

CBSE Hindi Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Starting with Section A

Heading to Section B

Prescribed Books:

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Also check:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)