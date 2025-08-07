National Handloom Day 2025: Weaving Innovation into Tradition

India’s handloom industry is not just a sector of the economy, but rather it is the living heritage of a civilisation that has made thread from a mass of wool, cotton, and stories in thread for millennia. From the back of thousands of years, from ancient times, Indian handlooms have been symbols of cultural identity, sustainability, and economic self-reliance.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day 2025, this day is celebrated to celebrate the resilience, artistry, and spirit of the country’s weavers, while embracing innovation and progress.

“We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation. We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be ‘Vocal for Local.’”

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi