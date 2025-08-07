National Handloom Day 2025: Weaving Innovation into Tradition

India’s handloom industry is not just a sector of the economy, but rather it is the living heritage of a civilisation that has made thread from a mass of wool, cotton, and stories in thread for millennia. From the back of thousands of years, from ancient times, Indian handlooms have been symbols of cultural identity, sustainability, and economic self-reliance.
On the occasion of National Handloom Day 2025, this day is celebrated to celebrate the resilience, artistry, and spirit of the country’s weavers, while embracing innovation and progress.
“We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation. We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be ‘Vocal for Local.’”
– Prime Minister Narendra Modi
What is the historical significance of National Handloom Day 2025?
From 1905, it has been seen the historical significance of the handloom in India has been recognised. During the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, born in defiance of colonial rule, at the heart of economic self-sufficiency.
To honour this movement, National Handloom Day has been observed annually on 7th August since 2015, commemorating the date the Swadeshi Movement was launched.
Interesting Facts Related to National Handloom Day 2025:
-
The Celebration of National Handloom Day makes the contribution of weavers to India’s cultural and economic fabric
-
The celebration of Handloom Day helps raise awareness about the importance of hand-woven products
-
It reaffirms commitment to the "Vocal for Local" initiative
Source: PIB
Where is the 11th National Handloom Day being celebrated?
The 11th edition of National Handloom Day for 2025 will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will be graced by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who will present prestigious awards to outstanding contributors in the handloom sector.
Award Highlights
|
Award Type
|
Recipients
|
Cash Prize
|
Other Inclusions
|
Sant Kabir Award
|
5
|
₹3.5 lakh
|
Gold coin, Tamrapatra, Shawl, Certificate
|
National Handloom Award
|
19
|
₹2 lakh
|
Tamrapatra, Shawl, Certificate
These recognitions fall under the Handloom Marketing Assistance (HMA) scheme of the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).
What is the Handloom Hackathon 2025?
In a bold step towards modernising the sector of the handloom, the Handloom Hackathon 2025 was held on 4th August at IIT Delhi. Handloom Hackathon was organised in collaboration with the National Design Centre and FITT. In this event, across India, many designers, engineers, and weavers were welcomed to co-create sustainable and scalable solutions in the sector of handloom to boost this sector at the global level.
What is the theme for the Handloom Hackathon 2025?
Theme for the Handloom Hackathon 2025: “DREAM IT; DO IT”
What were the focus areas in the Handloom Hackathon 2025?
There were various areas where it has been focusing, they are:
-
Modern loom innovations
-
Eco-friendly dyeing
-
E-commerce tools for rural weavers
-
Design-tech integration
What are the major events during National Handloom Week (1st–8th August)?
Key Highlights:
-
Know Your Weaves Campaign(1st–7th August) at National Crafts Museum
-
Live weaving demos
-
Storytelling sessions on Banarasi, Kanchipuram, etc.
-
Natural dyeing and textile art workshops
-
Student contests and installations
-
Saree Festival(3rd–10th August) at Janpath, showcasing 116 styles of handloom sarees
-
Fashion Shows on 7th August
-
Vastra Veda at Bharat Mandapam
-
Naad – The Music of Weaves at Ashoka Hotel
-
India International Hand-Woven Expo(7th–9th August) at Bharat Mandapam
Why is the handloom sector important for rural India?
India’s handloom sector is the country’s largest cottage industry, offering sustainable livelihoods with minimal capital.
Source: Ministry of Textiles/PIB
Sector Statistics (as per 4th Handloom Census 2019–20):
-
35.22 lakh households engaged
-
Over 35 lakh weavers and allied workers
-
72% of economic weavers are women
Why Handlooms Matter:
-
Women empowerment
-
Eco-friendly production
-
Cultural preservation
-
Rural employment
What are some popular Indian handloom styles?
Examples of Regional Handlooms:
|
Region
|
Famous Weaves
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Banarasi, Jacquard
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Chanderi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Kanchipuram
|
Odisha
|
Bomkai, Kotpad
|
West Bengal
|
Baluchari, Jamdani
|
Kerala
|
Balarampuram
|
Maharashtra
|
Paithani
|
Goa
|
Kunbi
India also excels in a variety of materials:
-
Cotton, Khadi, Jute, Linen
-
Silks: Tussar, Mulberry, Eri, Muga, Ahimsa
-
Woollens: Pashmina, Shahtoosh, Cashmere
How does India perform in the global handloom market?
India produces 95% of the world’s handwoven fabric and continues to thrive globally.
Top Export Destinations (FY 2024–25):
|
Country
|
Export Value (₹ crore)
|
USA
|
331.56
|
UAE
|
179.91
|
Netherlands
|
73.88
|
France
|
66.14
|
UK
|
65.6
Source: The Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC)/PIB
Export Breakdown by Product:
Source: The Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC)/PIB
|
Product Category
|
Share (%)
|
Home Furnishing (Made-ups)
|
42.4%
|
Floor Coverings
|
40.6%
|
Clothing Accessories
|
12.7%
|
Fabrics
|
4.3%
What schemes support the handloom sector?
1. National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP)
-
Promotes sustainable handloom clusters
-
Supports design, raw material, marketing, and tech upgradation
Achievements (2014–24 vs. 2024–25):
|
Component
|
2014–24
|
2024–25
|
Clusters Sanctioned
|
715
|
79
|
Beneficiaries
|
2,16,579
|
12,221
|
Marketing Events
|
2316
|
177
|
GI Registered Products
|
73
|
31
|
MUDRA Loans Given
|
2,90,212
|
9,211
|
Weavers Enrolled (PMJJBY/PMSBY)
|
24,86,697
|
1,42,126
2. Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS)
-
Supplies quality yarn at subsidised rates
-
15% yarn subsidy and freight reimbursement for key fibres
3. MUDRA Loans for Weavers
-
6% interest loans
-
Margin money up to ₹25,000 for individuals, ₹20 lakh for organisations
-
Online portal for easy processing
What are other key initiatives by the government?
-
Marketing Assistance: National expos, district-level events, and 23+ e-commerce tie-ups
-
Certification: Handloom Mark (2006) and India Handloom Brand (2015)
-
Skill Upgradation: Training in eco-dyeing, design, marketing, and digital literacy
-
Workshed Scheme: Workspace near home, 100% subsidy for marginalised weavers
-
Cluster Development: Financial aid up to ₹2 crore per cluster
-
Designer Engagement: Supporting innovation and market expansion
-
GI Protection: 104 handloom items registered under GI Act
-
Producer Companies: Over 163 set up to enhance scale and reach
-
Online Platforms:
-
GeM: 1.80 lakh weavers onboarded
-
indiahandmade.com: 2,418 sellers, 11,410 products listed
What welfare measures exist for handloom weavers?
-
Insurance: PMJJBY, PMSBY, MGBBY schemes for life/disability cover
-
Pension: ₹8,000 monthly aid to senior awardees in need
-
Scholarships: Up to ₹2 lakh annually for children of awardees in textile education
Conclusion: Why celebrate National Handloom Day?
National Handloom Day is more than a commemoration—it is a reaffirmation of India's soul stitched in thread. As we celebrate the 11th edition in 2025, we honour our artisans not only through awards but through forward-looking strategies like innovation hackathons, global marketing, and youth engagement.
Together, by supporting our weavers, preserving our heritage, and embracing sustainable development, we weave a future that is both rooted and resilient. Let every thread be a story, every fabric a celebration, and every loom a promise of a self-reliant India.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation