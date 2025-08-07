WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed: As per recent media reports, the WBJEE 2025 results will not be declared today. According to an earlier update, the WBJEE result was to be announced today, August 7, 2025. However it is being stated that the results will not be announced today. A confirmation on the same is awaited from the board officials. Students must keep watching this space for latest updates.
Reports suggest that the Calcutta HC has initiated a contempt proceeding after receiving complaints from merit list candidates from the Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG), as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).
WBJEE Result 2025 What is the Latest Update?
Calcutta HC Justice Kaushik Chanda initiated contempt proceedings after receiving a complaint on his personal email. As per reports, the Suo Motu contempt proceeding has been initiated after communications were received from medit listed candidates Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG) 2024, as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.
Reports further suggest that no further steps will be undertaken with respect to any admission process conducted by the WBJEEB in violation of the order dated May 21, 2025 passed by the court until the stay application is decided by the Division Bench of the High Court against the order.
WBJEE is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate courses offered in government colleges and universities in West Bengal. Earlier, the results were set to be announced on June 5, 2025 which was however withheld due to the ongoing legal proceedings over the OBC reservation list.
Calcutta HC;s interim order questioned the WB government's revised OBC reservation list and quashed the inclusion of 77 communities due to a lack of proper justification.
This is a developing story. Keep visiting this page for more confirmation on the WBJEE Results 2025.
