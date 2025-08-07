WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed: As per recent media reports, the WBJEE 2025 results will not be declared today. According to an earlier update, the WBJEE result was to be announced today, August 7, 2025. However it is being stated that the results will not be announced today. A confirmation on the same is awaited from the board officials. Students must keep watching this space for latest updates.

Reports suggest that the Calcutta HC has initiated a contempt proceeding after receiving complaints from merit list candidates from the Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG), as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

WBJEE Result 2025 What is the Latest Update?

Calcutta HC Justice Kaushik Chanda initiated contempt proceedings after receiving a complaint on his personal email. As per reports, the Suo Motu contempt proceeding has been initiated after communications were received from medit listed candidates Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG) 2024, as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.