CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed! Check Latest Updates and HC Orders Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has reportedly postponed the release of the WBJEE Result 2025. The results were set to be announced today, August 7, 2025. Check latest updates and order from Calcutta HC regarding the release of the entrance results here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 06:58 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed
WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed
Register for Result Updates

WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed: As per recent media reports, the WBJEE 2025 results will not be declared today. According to an earlier update, the WBJEE result was to be announced today, August 7, 2025. However it is being stated that the results will not be announced today. A confirmation on the same is awaited from the board officials. Students must keep watching this space for latest updates.

Reports suggest that the Calcutta HC has initiated a contempt proceeding after receiving complaints from merit list candidates from the Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG), as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

WBJEE Result 2025 What is the Latest Update?

Calcutta HC Justice Kaushik Chanda initiated contempt proceedings after receiving a complaint on his personal email. As per reports, the Suo Motu contempt proceeding has been initiated after communications were received from medit listed candidates Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG) 2024, as well as from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

Reports further suggest that no further steps will be undertaken with respect to any admission process conducted by the WBJEEB in violation of the order dated May 21, 2025 passed by the court until the stay application is decided by the Division Bench of the High Court against the order. 

WBJEE is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate courses offered in government colleges and universities in West Bengal. Earlier, the results were set to be announced on June 5, 2025 which was however withheld due to the ongoing legal proceedings over the OBC reservation list. 

Calcutta HC;s interim order questioned the WB government's revised OBC reservation list and quashed the inclusion of 77 communities due to a lack of proper justification. 

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps to Download Rank Card PDF Here

Related Stories

This is a developing story. Keep visiting this page for more confirmation on the WBJEE Results 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News