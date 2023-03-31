CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs RELEASED: Download New Curriculum of All Subjects

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Class 12 CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 12th curriculum for 2023-2024 session for all the subjects is available here in PDF format for all subjects. Check the subject-wise list and direct download from this article. 

Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education  (CBSE) has released the 12th class Syllabus for the senior secondary students in the 2023-24 batch. Now, students who are entering the new academic year can refer to the latest syllabus and curriculum to know the details regarding complete course structure, course contents, any addition or removal of topics from the curriculum, question paper design, typology of questions, project work details and unit-wise weightage of marks. With CBSE Board releasing the 2023-24 curriculum early on in the academic year, students and teachers will have ample amount of time to prepare themselves thoroughly for the annual board exams of the upcoming session. CBSE curriculum forms the base of education for lakhs and lakhs of Indian students. Therefore, it is created in such a way as to showcase India's shared vision of education encompassing local, national  and global needs and expectations. It is designed with the vision to provide opportunities for students to achieve excellence in learning as prescribed in the NEP, also known as, National Education Policy-2020.

CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024: Class 12 (All Subjects) 

You can download the CBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDFs of all subejcts by clicking on the links in the table given below:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 Download: Academic Electives

Download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24

Also check below the syllabus for language subjects:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 Download: Languages

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE curriculum for class 12 encompasses 7 major learning areas: Languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies and Health and Physical Education. Based on their division, we have provided the syllabus of all subjects in the tables given above.

FAQ

How to Download CBSE Class 12 2023-24 syllabus?

To Download CBSE Class 12 2023-24 syllabus PDF you can click on the subject-wise direct syllabus download links given in this article.

Is CBSE Class 12 2023-24 syllabus out?

Yes CBSE Class 12 2023-24 syllabus has been released by the CBSE Board.
