CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs RELEASED: Download New Curriculum of All Subjects

Class 12 CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 12th curriculum for 2023-2024 session for all the subjects is available here in PDF format for all subjects. Check the subject-wise list and direct download from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the 12th class Syllabus for the senior secondary students in the 2023-24 batch. Now, students who are entering the new academic year can refer to the latest syllabus and curriculum to know the details regarding complete course structure, course contents, any addition or removal of topics from the curriculum, question paper design, typology of questions, project work details and unit-wise weightage of marks. With CBSE Board releasing the 2023-24 curriculum early on in the academic year, students and teachers will have ample amount of time to prepare themselves thoroughly for the annual board exams of the upcoming session. CBSE curriculum forms the base of education for lakhs and lakhs of Indian students. Therefore, it is created in such a way as to showcase India's shared vision of education encompassing local, national and global needs and expectations. It is designed with the vision to provide opportunities for students to achieve excellence in learning as prescribed in the NEP, also known as, National Education Policy-2020.

CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024: Class 12 (All Subjects)

You can download the CBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDFs of all subejcts by clicking on the links in the table given below:

Also check below the syllabus for language subjects:

CBSE curriculum for class 12 encompasses 7 major learning areas: Languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies and Health and Physical Education. Based on their division, we have provided the syllabus of all subjects in the tables given above.