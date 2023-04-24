CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: The 12th class History curriculum for the 2023-24 session is available for download in PDF format. Get the direct download link to the syllabus here.

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th class History (code number 027) curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. Students pursuing the Humanities/ Arts stream under CBSE Board can check the complete contents of the syllabus here. The CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 PDF includes the course structure, course content in a unit-wise format, internal assessment details, list of map works, question paper design and project work details.

CBSE 12th History Syllabus Highlights

Subject: History

Subject Code: 027

Focus: Detailed study of some themes in ancient, mediaeval and modern Indian history along with introduction of one type of source for the study of history.

CBSE Class 12 History 2023-24 Course Structure

Theory Paper

No Part Marks 1 Themes in Indian History Part--I 25 2 Themes in Indian History Part--II 25 3 Themes in Indian History Part--III 25 4 Map 05 TOTAL 80

Let us now look at each theme in more detail:

Themes in Indian History Part—I 25 Marks Theme No. Theme Title Marks 1 Bricks, Beads and Bones The Harappa Civilisation 25 2 Kings, Farmers and Towns Early States and Economies (c.600 BCE600 CE) 3 Kingship, Caste and class Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE) 4 Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings Cultural Developments (c. 600 BCE600 CE) Themes in Indian History Part—II 25 Marks 5 Through the eyes of Travellers Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries) 25 6 Bhakti-Sufi Traditions Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries) 7 An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries) 8 Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (c. sixteenth-seventeenth centuries) Themes in Indian History Part—III 25 Marks 9 Colonialism and The Countryside Exploring Official Archives 25 10 Rebels and Raj 1857 Revolt and its Representations 11 Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement Civil Disobedience and Beyond 12 Framing of the Constitution The Beginning of a New Era Including Map work of the related Themes 05 Theory Total 80 Project Work 20 100

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Course Content

Theme No. and Title Learning outcome with specific competencies Themes in Indian History Part—I 1 BRICKS, BEADS AND BONES The Harappan Civilisation To investigate, explore and interpret the early urban centres and social institutions. State and deduce the multi- lateral aspects of Harappan civilization to understand the first civilization of the world. Investigate and interpret historical and contemporary sources and viewpoints of ASI and historians on Harappa. 2 KINGS, FARMERS AND TOWNS: Early States andEconomies (c.600 BCE 600 CE) To critically evaluate and interpret major trends in the political and economic history of the subcontinent. Decode inscriptional evidence. Analyse inscriptional evidences and the ways in which these have shaped the understanding of political and economic processes 3 KINSHIP, CASTE AND CLASS, Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE) To examine, analyse the issues of social history. Analyse social norms in order to understand the perspectives of society given in the scriptures of ancient India. Examine the varied dimensions explored by historians in order to understand the dynamic approach of Mahabharata.. 4 THINKERS, BELIEFS AND BUILDINGS Cultural Development (c. 600 BCE600 CE) To infer and compare the major religious developments in early India. Elucidate the rich religious sculpture and infer the stories hidden in it. To create a picture album of the Buddhist sculpture Themes in Indian History Part—II 5 THROUGH THE EYES OF TRAVELLERS Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries) To understand salient features of social histories described by the travellers and apply the learning in real life. Elucidating the accounts of foreign travellers in order to understand the social political and economic life during the tenure of different rulers in the medieval period. Compare and contrast the perspectives of Al Biruni, Ibn Battuta and Bernier towards Indian society. 6 BHAKTI –SUFI TRADITIONS Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries) Understand the religious developments. Summarize the philosophies of different Bhakti and SufI saints to understand the religious developments during medieval period. Comprehend the religious movement in order to establish unity, peace harmony and brotherhood in society 7 AN IMPERIAL CAPITAL: VIJAYANAGARA (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries Students will be able to Classify the distinctive architectural contributions of the Vijayanagar empire to comprehend the richness of mingled cultures of deccan India. Analyse accounts of foreign traveller’s on Vijayanagar in order to interpret political, social and cultural life of the city. Assess and appreciate the city planning, water management system, administration of the rulers 8 PEASANTS, ZAMINDARS AND THE STATE Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (c. sixteenth seventeenth centuries) Comprehend the facets of agrarian developments in order to understand the relationship between the state and the agriculture during Mughal period. Compare and contrast the agrarian changes occurred during sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. Make a table and bring out the differences in the agrarian sector. Themes in Indian History Part—III 09 COLONIALISM AND THE COUNTRYSIDE Exploring Official Archives Evaluate the revenue systems introduced by the British to understand the economic aspects of colonization in India. Analyse the colonial official records & reports to understand the divergent interest of British and Indians. Find solution to be taken to protect the peasants and artisans in this century 10 REBELS AND THE RAJ: 1857 Revolt and its Representations To examine the events of 1857. Correlate the Planning and coordination of the rebels of 1857 to infer its domains and nature. Examine the momentum of the revolt to understand its spread. Analyse how revolt created vision of unity amongst Indians. Interpret visual images to understand the emotions portrayed by the nationalist and British. 11 MAHATMA GANDHI AND THE NATIONALIST MOVEMENT Civil Disobedience and Beyond Understand the nationalist movement in chronological order. Correlate the significant elements of the nationalist movement and the nature of ideas, individuals, and institutions under the Gandhian leadership. Debate on the significant contributions of Gandhi to understand his mass appeal for nationalism. Explore the ways of interpreting historical source such as newspapers, biographies and auto- biographies diaries and letters 12 FRAMING THE CONSTITUTION The Beginning of a New Era Highlight the role of Constituent Assembly to understand functionaries in framing the constitution of India. Analyse how debates and discussions around important issues in the Constituent Assembly shaped our Constitution Note: This is not an exhaustive list. For reflective teaching- learning process, explicit Learning Objectives and Outcomes can be added by teachers during the course-delivery for student’s real learning

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper Design 2023-24

Book MCQ SA LA Source Based Map Total No of Questions MM No of Questions MM No of Questions MM No of Questions MM Theory Internal Part 1 7 1 2 3 1 8 1 4 25 Part 2 7 1 2 3 1 8 1 4 25 Part 3 7 1 2 3 1 8 1 4 25 Map 05 05 Project 80 20 Total 7x 3=21 6x 3=18 3x 8= 24 3x4=12 1x5=5 100 marks

WEIGHTAGE BASED ON COMPETENCIES

Competencies Marks % Knowledge Remembering previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers, Understanding demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organising, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas. 21 18 26.25 22.50 Applying and Analysing: applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules and solving the problems. 24 30 Formulating, Evaluating and Creating skills: Examining, making inferences and finding evidence to support generalisations; Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information and piling information . 12 15 Map Skills 05 6.25

Note: Competency based questions for the examinations to be conducted in the academic year 2023-24 will be 40 percent in class XII

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

