CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus 2024: CBSE Board has released the 12th class History curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session and it contains the course structure, unit-wise course content, internal assessment details, question paper design, project work details and list of map-works. The theory paper is for a total of 80 marks and the map work is also a part of the theory portion. Students in class 12th under CBSE Board must check the complete Map Work syllabus here.
Related: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 History 2023-24 Course Structure
Check the course structure of CBSE Class 12 History in details below:
|
No
|
Part
|
Marks
|
1
|
Themes in Indian History Part--I
|
25
|
2
|
Themes in Indian History Part--II
|
25
|
3
|
Themes in Indian History Part--III
|
25
|
4
|
Map
|
05
|
TOTAL
|
80
Let us now look at each theme in more detail:
CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus 2023-24
|
S No
|
Page No
|
Part I Maps
|
1
|
2
|
Mature Harappan sites: Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji.
|
2
|
3
|
Mahajanapada and cities: Vajji, Magadha, Kosala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara, Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi.
|
3
|
33
|
Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions:
Pillar inscriptions – Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar and Kaushambi. Kingdom of Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas.
|
4
|
43
|
Important kingdoms and towns:
Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas
Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Braghukachchha, Shravasti, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha
|
5
|
95
|
Major Buddhist Sites: Nagarjunakonda, Sanchi, Amaravati, Lumbini, Bharhut, Bodh Gaya, Ajanta
|
S No
|
Page No
|
Part II Maps
|
6
|
174
|
Bidar, Golconda, Bijapur, Vijayanagar, Chandragiri, Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar, Tirunelveli
|
7
|
214
|
Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb:
Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa.
|
S No
|
Page No
|
Part III Maps
|
8
|
287
|
Territories/cities under British Control in1857: Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Surat, Calcutta, Patna, Allahabad
|
9
|
260
|
Main centres of the Revolt of 1857: Delhi, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Calcutta, Benaras, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Agra, Awadh
|
10
|
Important centres of the National Movement: Champaran, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Benaras, Amritsar, Chauri Chaura, Lahore, Bardoli, Dandi, Bombay (Quit India Resolution), Karachi
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
|
PROJECT WORK MM - 20
|
OBJECTIVES
|
Project work will help students:
A FEW SUGGESTIVE TOPICS FOR CLASS XII PROJECTS
- The Indus Valley Civilization-Archaeological Excavations and New Perspectives
- The History and Legacy of Mauryan Empire
- “Mahabharat”- The Great Epic of India
- The History and Culture of the Vedic period
- Buddha Charita
- A Comprehensive History of Jainism
- Bhakti Movement- Multiple interpretations and commentaries.
- “The Mystical Dimensions of Sufism
- Global legacy of Gandhian ideas
- The Architectural Culture of the Vijayanagar Empire
- Life of women in the Mughal rural society
- Comparative Analysis of the Land Revenue Systems introduced by the Britishers in India
- The Revolt of 1857- Causes; Planning & Coordination; Leadership, Vision of Unity
- The Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev
- The Vision of Kabir
- An insight into the Indian Constitution
- Comparative study of Stupas and Pillar edicts
- Comparative study of Mughal and Vijayanagar architecture
Steps involved in the conduct of the project:
- Students may work upon the following lines as suggested:
- Choose a Title/Topic
- Need of the Study, Objective of the Study
- Hypothesis
- Content -Timeline, Maps, Mind maps, Pictures, etc. (Organization of Material/Data Present Material/Data)
- Analysing the Material/Data for Conclusion
- Draw the Relevant Conclusion
- Bibliography
Expected Checklist for the Project Work:
- Introduction of topic/ title
- Identifying the causes, events, consequences and/or remedies
- Various stakeholders and effect on each of them
- Advantages and disadvantages of situations or issues identified
- Short-term and long-term implications of strategies suggested during research
- Validity, reliability, appropriateness, and relevance of data used for research work and for presentation in the project file
- Presentation and writing that is succinct and coherent in project file
- Citation of the materials referred to, in the file in footnotes, resources section, bibliography etc.
Assessment of Project Work:
- Project Work has broadly the following phases: Synopsis/ Initiation, Data Collection, Data Analysis and Interpretation,
- Conclusion.
- The aspects of the project work to be covered by students can be assessed during the academic year.
- 20 marks assigned for Project Work can be divided in the following manner:
PROJECT WORK: 20 Marks
The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the following manner:
|
Month
|
Periodic work
|
Assessment Rubrics
|
Marks
|
April-July
|
Instructions about Project Guidelines, Background reading Discussions on Theme and Selection of the Final Topic, Initiation/ Synopsis
|
Introduction, Statement of Purpose/Need and objectives of the study, Hypothesis/ Research Question, Review of Literature, Presentation of Evidence, Methodology, Questionnaire, Data
|
6
|
August - October
|
Planning and organization: forming an action plan, feasibility, or baseline study, Updating/modifying the action plan, Data Collection
|
Significance and relevance of the topic; challenges encountered while conducting the research.
|
5
|
November - January
|
Content/data analysis and interpretation. Conclusion, Limitations, Suggestions, Bibliography, Annexures and overall presentation of the project
|
Content analysis and its relevance in the current scenario.
Conclusion, Limitations, Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation.
|
5
|
January - February
|
Final Assessment and VIVA by both Internal and External Examiners
|
External/ Internal Viva based on the project
|
4
|
TOTAL
|
20
4 Viva-Voce
- At the end, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.
- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.
- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work. In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete curriculum 12th Class History for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus PDF 2023-24
Also check: