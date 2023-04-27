CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board has released the 12th class History curriculum for the 2023-24 session and it contains the Map Work details for the upcoming 2024 examination. Check CBSE’s 12th Class Map Work for History here.

CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus 2024: CBSE Board has released the 12th class History curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session and it contains the course structure, unit-wise course content, internal assessment details, question paper design, project work details and list of map-works. The theory paper is for a total of 80 marks and the map work is also a part of the theory portion. Students in class 12th under CBSE Board must check the complete Map Work syllabus here.

CBSE Class 12 History 2023-24 Course Structure

Check the course structure of CBSE Class 12 History in details below:

No Part Marks 1 Themes in Indian History Part--I 25 2 Themes in Indian History Part--II 25 3 Themes in Indian History Part--III 25 4 Map 05 TOTAL 80

Let us now look at each theme in more detail:

CBSE Class 12 History Map Work Syllabus 2023-24

S No Page No Part I Maps 1 2 Mature Harappan sites: Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji. 2 3 Mahajanapada and cities: Vajji, Magadha, Kosala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara, Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi. 3 33 Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions: Pillar inscriptions – Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar and Kaushambi. Kingdom of Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas. 4 43 Important kingdoms and towns: Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Braghukachchha, Shravasti, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha 5 95 Major Buddhist Sites: Nagarjunakonda, Sanchi, Amaravati, Lumbini, Bharhut, Bodh Gaya, Ajanta S No Page No Part II Maps 6 174 Bidar, Golconda, Bijapur, Vijayanagar, Chandragiri, Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar, Tirunelveli 7 214 Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb: Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa. S No Page No Part III Maps 8 287 Territories/cities under British Control in1857: Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Surat, Calcutta, Patna, Allahabad 9 260 Main centres of the Revolt of 1857: Delhi, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Calcutta, Benaras, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Agra, Awadh 10 Important centres of the National Movement: Champaran, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Benaras, Amritsar, Chauri Chaura, Lahore, Bardoli, Dandi, Bombay (Quit India Resolution), Karachi

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

PROJECT WORK MM - 20 OBJECTIVES Project work will help students: To develop skill to gather data from a variety of sources, investigate diverse viewpoints and arrive at logical deductions.

To develop skill to comprehend, analyse, interpret, evaluate historical evidence, and understand the limitation of historical evidence.

To develop 21st century managerial skills of co-ordination, self-direction, and time management.

To learn to work on diverse cultures, races, religions, and lifestyles.

To learn through constructivism-a theory based on observation and scientific study.

To inculcate a spirit of inquiry and research.

To communicate data in the most appropriate form using a variety of techniques.

To provide greater opportunity for interaction and exploration.

To understand contemporary issues in context to our past.

To develop a global perspective and an international outlook.

To grow into caring, sensitive individuals capable of making informed, intelligent, and independent choices.

To develop lasting interest in history discipline.

A FEW SUGGESTIVE TOPICS FOR CLASS XII PROJECTS

The Indus Valley Civilization-Archaeological Excavations and New Perspectives The History and Legacy of Mauryan Empire “Mahabharat”- The Great Epic of India The History and Culture of the Vedic period Buddha Charita A Comprehensive History of Jainism Bhakti Movement- Multiple interpretations and commentaries. “The Mystical Dimensions of Sufism Global legacy of Gandhian ideas The Architectural Culture of the Vijayanagar Empire Life of women in the Mughal rural society Comparative Analysis of the Land Revenue Systems introduced by the Britishers in India The Revolt of 1857- Causes; Planning & Coordination; Leadership, Vision of Unity The Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev The Vision of Kabir An insight into the Indian Constitution Comparative study of Stupas and Pillar edicts Comparative study of Mughal and Vijayanagar architecture

Steps involved in the conduct of the project:

Students may work upon the following lines as suggested:

Choose a Title/Topic

Need of the Study, Objective of the Study

Hypothesis

Content -Timeline, Maps, Mind maps, Pictures, etc. (Organization of Material/Data Present Material/Data)

Analysing the Material/Data for Conclusion

Draw the Relevant Conclusion

Bibliography

Expected Checklist for the Project Work:

Introduction of topic/ title

Identifying the causes, events, consequences and/or remedies

Various stakeholders and effect on each of them

Advantages and disadvantages of situations or issues identified

Short-term and long-term implications of strategies suggested during research

Validity, reliability, appropriateness, and relevance of data used for research work and for presentation in the project file

Presentation and writing that is succinct and coherent in project file

Citation of the materials referred to, in the file in footnotes, resources section, bibliography etc.

Assessment of Project Work:

Project Work has broadly the following phases: Synopsis/ Initiation, Data Collection, Data Analysis and Interpretation,

Conclusion.

The aspects of the project work to be covered by students can be assessed during the academic year.

20 marks assigned for Project Work can be divided in the following manner:

PROJECT WORK: 20 Marks

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the following manner:

Month Periodic work Assessment Rubrics Marks April-July Instructions about Project Guidelines, Background reading Discussions on Theme and Selection of the Final Topic, Initiation/ Synopsis Introduction, Statement of Purpose/Need and objectives of the study, Hypothesis/ Research Question, Review of Literature, Presentation of Evidence, Methodology, Questionnaire, Data 6 August - October Planning and organization: forming an action plan, feasibility, or baseline study, Updating/modifying the action plan, Data Collection Significance and relevance of the topic; challenges encountered while conducting the research. 5 November - January Content/data analysis and interpretation. Conclusion, Limitations, Suggestions, Bibliography, Annexures and overall presentation of the project Content analysis and its relevance in the current scenario. Conclusion, Limitations, Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation. 5 January - February Final Assessment and VIVA by both Internal and External Examiners External/ Internal Viva based on the project 4 TOTAL 20

4 Viva-Voce

At the end, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner. The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner. The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work. In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete curriculum 12th Class History for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:

