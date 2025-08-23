NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 23, 2025: Find Answers Here!

What’s the best way to wake up your brain in minutes? The NYT Mini! The New York Times calls the NYT Mini Crossword Today a bite-sized version of its classic puzzle—fun, fast, and packed with clever twists. Unlike the full crossword, it’s quick to finish but still challenges your thinking. With daily NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can sharpen memory, boost vocabulary, and enjoy a mini mental workout that feels more like play than study. So if you’re ready for a clever challenge, dive into today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers. Quick, fun, and always a good brain boost! Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 23, 2025 (Today) Today’s puzzle brings a mix of practical, playful, and brainy clues. From Slangs trivia to Late 1900’s fun, each hint keeps your mind sharp while keeping things lighthearted. Read on to know the NYT Mini Crossword Clues for today.

Across 1: Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles – The cut that baffled barbers. 7: Doin' amazingly, in slang – Life = highlight reel. 9: Director's words at the end of a take – Cue the exhale. 10: "___ the season!" – Joy, chaos, missing cookies. 11: Serious wrongdoing – Not ice cream theft—real bad. 12: Camera attachment – Because phone zoom cries. 15: Spice in a Pumpkin Spice Latte – Autumn’s official scent. 16: Come down to earth – Dreams off, gravity on. Down 1: Yellow creature in "Despicable Me" – Bananas + chaos. 2: Teen who exclusively listens to music from the ’70s, say – Born late, still judging. 3: Opposite of "thx," in texting – Gratitude → attitude. 4: Behavioral quirk – Your “little thing.” 5: Tournament favorite – Bracket breaker. 6: Longing (for) – Midnight fridge vibes. 7: Eponym of the New York City deli featured in "When Harry Met Sally ..." – Sandwich + cinema.

8: Hamilton bills – Wallets vanish fast. 13: N.Y.C. commuting org. – Late since forever. 14: Letters after "JK" – Little Alphabet revision. Confused between two words, not sure which is the right one? Don’t worry, we got you! Sometimes all it takes is a small spark to jog the brain. That’s where first letters come in handy. NYT Mini Crossword First Letters See how those first letters already make things easier? They act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! Across 1: Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles → M 7: Doin' amazingly, in slang → K 9: Director's words at the end of a take → A 10: "___ the season!" → T 11: Serious wrongdoing → S 12: Camera attachment → Z 15: Spice in a Pumpkin Spice Latte → N 16: Come down to earth → L Down

1: Yellow creature in "Despicable Me" → M 2: Teen who exclusively listens to music from the ’70s, say → O 3: Opposite of "thx," in texting → P 4: Behavioral quirk → T 5: Tournament favorite → O 6: Longing (for) → P 7: Eponym of the New York City deli featured in "When Harry Met Sally ..." → K 8: Hamilton bills → T 13: N.Y.C. commuting org. → M 14: Letters after "JK" → L You’ve followed the clues, peeked at the first letters, and maybe even made some guesses. Now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s crossword answers. NYT Crossword Answers for Today August 23, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1: Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles → MOPTOP