NYT Strands Hints for 23 August 2025: Spangram & Answers for Rub it in, why don't you? Theme

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start by finding the theme words that fill the board for the NYT strands. Further, each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Rub it in, why don't you?, you might find words like CREAM, OIL or MIST. Discover the secrets and tips of how to solve the. through this blog. Learn how to use hints, and find out what makes the spangram so special. Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (22 August): Spangram, and All Answers Whodunit Theme No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram.

So, let's begin? But first, understand what a Spangram is. Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. What is Saturday’s Theme? #August 23

Today’s theme is Rub it in, why don't you?. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints? Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints.

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges and right and left of the board.. These could be your spangram… Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. Focus on the theme – if it’s Rub it in, why don't you?, think about synonyms and related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words. Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 23, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom: BA

CR

BU

SE

LO

JE

SA After following the Tips, this is what happened! 3 of the 8 Theme Words are found: Ready to Guess More? Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Rub it in, why don't you? Theme: Rub it in, why don't you? Spangram: MOISTURISERS

Theme Words: BUTTER, CREAM, LOTION, MOISTURISERS, BALM, SERUM, JELLY, SALVE Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram & All Answers on Whodunit Theme It was easy to spot the word right away, and it was fun to see it find “BALM,” and immediately finding “CREAM” required almost no effort. After that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the idea of a multi-step skincare routine. So, today's Strands puzzle is about the many ways we try to convince ourselves we're preventing facial apocalypse, one lotion at a time. Enjoy the process of solving the puzzle when you spot moisturizers stretching across the board to save… something… presumably.