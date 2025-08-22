NYT Strands Hints Today (22 August): Spangram, and All Answers Whodunit Theme

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start by finding the theme words that fill the board for the NYT strands. Further, each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Whodunit, you might find words like MYSTERY, KNOW IT ALL, or ADMIRER. Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram. Are You Wondering What is with the Theme Whodunit? So, let's begin? But first understand what a Spangram is? Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak!

What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. What is Friday’s Theme? #August 22 Today’s theme is Whodunit. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints?

Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints.

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. These could be your spangram… Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. Focus on the theme – if it’s Whodunit, think about synonyms and related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words! Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 22, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom:

RI After following the Tips, this is what happened! 4 of the Theme Words are found. Ready to Guess More? Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Whodunit Theme: WHODUNIT Spangram: Its a Mystery

Theme Words: LOVER, RIVAL, HEIR, ITS A MYSTERY, STRANGER, SPOUSE, DETECTIVE Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram & All Answers on Whodunit Theme It was easy to spot the spangram right away, and it was fun to see it find “MYSTERY,” and immediately finding “STRANGER” required almost no effort. After that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the relations, such as lovers and rivals. And quite opposite to the stranger, the spouse as well. Here is how to Track Your Progress: If you will begin to understand how the game works and use the strategies, then you will boost your chances of completing every puzzle, and maybe even land a perfect solving streak! Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words, which will remain visible in blue once solved. While the Spangrams stay yellow for easy recognition.