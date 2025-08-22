WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Strands Hints Today (22 August): Spangram, and All Answers Whodunit Theme

If you are finding it hard to spot theme words in today’s New York Times Strands puzzle, then you are in serious need of the Strands hints below. Those bored with sensational games like Wordle and Connections are turning their attention to Strands for a challenging new experience. We can help you if you are among those who are having trouble with NYT Strands. We have thus included the Strands clues, answers, and Spangram for Friday, August 22, 2025, below to assist you.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 22, 2025, 03:25 EDT
NYT Strands Hints Today (22 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Whodunit
NYT Strands Hints Today (22 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Whodunit

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start by finding the theme words that fill the board for the NYT strands. Further, each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Whodunit, you might find words like MYSTERY, KNOW IT ALL, or ADMIRER. 

Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition

No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found.

You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram.

Are You Wondering What is with the Theme Whodunit?

So, let's begin? 

But first understand what a Spangram is?  Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! 

What is a Spangram?

A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO.

How to Enter Words?

Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below

  • Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

  • If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

  • All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle.

What is Friday’s Theme? #August 22

Today’s theme is Whodunit. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Friday's Theme for NYT Strands

Need Help? How to Use Hints?

Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. 

  • Find non-theme words to earn hints.

  • Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. 

Quick Tips for Success

Look for longer words.. 

Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. 

These could be your spangram

Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle.

Focus on the theme – if it’s Whodunit, think about synonyms and related words.

Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words!

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

Whodnit Theme's Spangram and 4 words found.


What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 22, 2025?

The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom:

  • IT

  • ST

  • DE

  • SP

  • HE

  • LO

  • RI

After following the Tips, this is what happened! 

4 of the  Theme Words are found. 

Ready to Guess More? 

Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! 

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Whodunit

Theme: WHODUNIT

Spangram: Its a Mystery
Theme Words: LOVER, RIVAL, HEIR, ITS A MYSTERY, STRANGER, SPOUSE, DETECTIVE

Spangram: Its a Mystery

Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram & All Answers on Whodunit Theme

It was easy to spot the spangram right away, and it was fun to see it find “MYSTERY,” and immediately finding “STRANGER” required almost no effort. After that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the relations, such as lovers and rivals. And quite opposite to the stranger, the spouse as well.

Here is how to Track Your Progress: 

If you will begin to understand how the game works and use the strategies, then you will boost your chances of completing every puzzle, and maybe even land a perfect solving streak! Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words, which will remain visible in blue once solved. While the Spangrams stay yellow for easy recognition.

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques! To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags