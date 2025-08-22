IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 OUT at ignou.ac.in; Download Term End Exam Marksheet PDF

IGNOU June 2025 Result OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started declaring the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam (TEE) results. The results are available online at the official website – ignou.ac.in. The June 2025 TEE was held in two shifts, 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, from June 12 to July 19, 2025. A large number of students appeared for the examination. Students who took the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, they simply need to enter their enrollment number.
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result
As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2025 Term End Exam (TEE) results. Students enrolled in various UG, PG, Diploma, and Certificate programmes who appeared for the June 2025 exams can now check their results online through the official website – ignou.ac.in.
|
IGNOU Results 2025
Steps to Download IGNOU June TEE Results
Candidates can view their IGNOU results online through the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
Step 2: On the menu bar, click on ‘Student Support’ and select ‘Results’
Step 3: Choose the ‘Term-End’ option
Step 4: Select your examination session and click on it
Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on Submit
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and save the PDF for future reference
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University
|
Established
|
1985
|
Location
|
New Delhi
|
IGNOU TEE June Exam Date
|
01 Dec 2025 to 09 Jan 2025
|
IGNOU TEE June Result Date
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Official Website
|
ignou.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation