IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 OUT at ignou.ac.in; Download Term End Exam Marksheet PDF

IGNOU June 2025 Result OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started declaring the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam (TEE) results. The results are available online at the official website – ignou.ac.in. The June 2025 TEE was held in two shifts, 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, from June 12 to July 19, 2025. A large number of students appeared for the examination. Students who took the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, they simply need to enter their enrollment number.

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result

