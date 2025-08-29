IGNOU Assignment Status 2025 at ignou.ac.in; Direct Link to Check Assignment, Practical, Project Marks Submission Status

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
IGNOU Assignment Submission Status Link: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers students the convenience of checking their assignment submission status online on its website- ignou.ac.in. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check the IGNOU Assignment Status.

IGNOU Assignment Submission Status Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides students with the convenience of checking their assignment submission status online at the official website- ignou.ac.in. Assignments are an integral part of the evaluation process for IGNOU courses, and timely submission is crucial for academic progression. By using the official IGNOU portal, students can easily verify whether their assignments have been received and processed.

This feature ensures transparency and helps students stay updated on their academic records, enabling them to address any issues promptly. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to check your IGNOU assignment submission status seamlessly.

Direct Link to Check IGNOU Assignment Status

All the students who are enrolled in the university’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and have submitted their assignments, practical, and project marks can check the status directly through the link provided below:

IGNOU Results 2024

Click here

Steps to Check IGNOU Assignment Status

Once students have submitted their assignments, they can follow these steps to track the status online:

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Student Support" tab in the main menu.

Step 3: Under the dropdown menu, select "Assignment Status."

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and select your program code from the dropdown menu and click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

Step 5: Once submitted, your assignment status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Students can download or print this page for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IGNOU Assignment Status Report

The IGNOU assignment status report includes details such as:

  • Course

  • Session

  • Submission Date

  • Evaluation Status

IGNOU Assignment Status Messages and Their Meanings

  • Received: The assignment has been received but is yet to be evaluated.

  • Under Evaluation: The assignment is currently being assessed by the evaluator.

  • Completed: The assignment has been evaluated, and marks are updated.

  • Not Received: The assignment has not been received by the study center or is not yet updated in the system.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985. 

University Name

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Established

1985

Location

New Delhi

IGNOU Assignment Status Check Link

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Official Website

ignou.ac.in

