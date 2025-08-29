IGNOU Assignment Status 2025 at ignou.ac.in; Direct Link to Check Assignment, Practical, Project Marks Submission Status

IGNOU Assignment Submission Status Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides students with the convenience of checking their assignment submission status online at the official website- ignou.ac.in. Assignments are an integral part of the evaluation process for IGNOU courses, and timely submission is crucial for academic progression. By using the official IGNOU portal, students can easily verify whether their assignments have been received and processed.

This feature ensures transparency and helps students stay updated on their academic records, enabling them to address any issues promptly. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to check your IGNOU assignment submission status seamlessly.

Direct Link to Check IGNOU Assignment Status

All the students who are enrolled in the university’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and have submitted their assignments, practical, and project marks can check the status directly through the link provided below: