IGNOU Assignment Status 2025 at ignou.ac.in; Direct Link to Check Assignment, Practical, Project Marks Submission Status

IGNOU Assignment Submission Status Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides students with the convenience of checking their assignment submission status online at the official website- ignou.ac.in. Assignments are an integral part of the evaluation process for IGNOU courses, and timely submission is crucial for academic progression. By using the official IGNOU portal, students can easily verify whether their assignments have been received and processed.
This feature ensures transparency and helps students stay updated on their academic records, enabling them to address any issues promptly. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to check your IGNOU assignment submission status seamlessly.
Direct Link to Check IGNOU Assignment Status
All the students who are enrolled in the university’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and have submitted their assignments, practical, and project marks can check the status directly through the link provided below:
|
Steps to Check IGNOU Assignment Status
Once students have submitted their assignments, they can follow these steps to track the status online:
Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Student Support" tab in the main menu.
Step 3: Under the dropdown menu, select "Assignment Status."
Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and select your program code from the dropdown menu and click on the "Submit" button to proceed.
Step 5: Once submitted, your assignment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Students can download or print this page for future reference.
Details Mentioned on IGNOU Assignment Status Report
The IGNOU assignment status report includes details such as:
-
Course
-
Session
-
Submission Date
-
Evaluation Status
IGNOU Assignment Status Messages and Their Meanings
-
Received: The assignment has been received but is yet to be evaluated.
-
Under Evaluation: The assignment is currently being assessed by the evaluator.
-
Completed: The assignment has been evaluated, and marks are updated.
-
Not Received: The assignment has not been received by the study center or is not yet updated in the system.
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University
|
Established
|
1985
|
Location
|
New Delhi
|
IGNOU Assignment Status Check Link
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Official Website
|
ignou.ac.in
