IGNOU Grade Card 2025 OUT at ignou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF

IGNOU Grade Card 2025 Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides IGNOU Grade Card to its students, serving as a comprehensive record of their academic performance. This document details the marks obtained in assignments, term-end examinations, and practicals for each course within a student's enrolled program. Students can view and download their Grade Cards through the official IGNOU portal- ignou.ac.in.
Direct Link to Download IGNOU Grade Card 2025
All the students who are enrolled in the University’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and appeared in the term-end exam can check their IGNOU grade card on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Grade Card 2025
Candidates can check their IGNOU grade card online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Indira Gandhi National Open University Grade Card 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website- ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Student Support' tab, select 'Results' from the dropdown menu and choose 'Grade Card' from the list of result options.
Step 3: Choose your specific program from the provided list.
Step 4: Enter your nine-digit enrollment number.
Step 5: After submitting, your Grade Card will be displayed. You can print or save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on IGNOU Grade Card
The IGNOU grade card includes details such as:
Course Code: Lists all courses registered by the student.
Assignment Marks: Displays marks for submitted assignments.
Term-End Theory Marks: Shows scores from the theory examinations.
Term-End Practical Marks: Reflects scores from practical exams, if applicable.
Status: Indicates whether the course requirements have been completed successfully.
Difference Between IGNOU Grade Card and Result
An IGNOU grade card offers a comprehensive overview of a student's academic performance, including completion status, assignment scores, theoretical marks, and practical scores. Unlike the IGNOU result, which primarily highlights a student’s progress for a specific semester, the grade card also reflects overall performance, including division and grades from term-end exams.
The grade card serves as a valuable document for future reference, whether for employment opportunities or pursuing higher education. It provides a clear record of academic achievements and helps demonstrate the student's educational background and accomplishments effectively.
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
University Name
Indira Gandhi National Open University
Established
1985
Location
New Delhi
IGNOU Grade Card Link
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
Official Website
ignou.ac.in
