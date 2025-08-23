RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Schedule and Timings

Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for the 4th Grade (Group D) recruitment 2025. As per the official notification, the RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will be conducted from September 18 to 21, across various exam centers in Rajasthan.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 vacancies, making it one of the largest hiring initiatives by the board in recent years. The admit cards will be released 7 to 10 days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to read the full article to check the complete exam schedule.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Date 2025

As per the latest RSMSSB Calendar, the RSSB 4th Grade Exam will be held from 18 to 21 September to fill 53749 Group D vacancies. The application process was completed earlier this year, and lakhs of candidates are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for it.