RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Schedule and Timings

RSSB 4th Grade Exam Date Released. RSMSSB announced the exam date for Rajasthan Group D exam through its annual calendar. It will be held in the month of September 2025. Scroll through the article to know the exact exam date.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Date
Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for the 4th Grade (Group D) recruitment 2025. As per the official notification, the RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will be conducted from September 18 to 21, across various exam centers in Rajasthan.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 vacancies, making it one of the largest hiring initiatives by the board in recent years. The admit cards will be released 7 to 10 days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to read the full article to check the complete exam schedule.

As per the latest RSMSSB Calendar, the RSSB 4th Grade Exam will be held from 18 to 21 September to fill 53749 Group D vacancies. The application process was completed earlier this year, and lakhs of candidates are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for it.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Important Dates

RSMSSB Notification Release Date

12 December 2024

Apply Online Starts

21 March 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

19 April 2025

Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Date 2025

18 September to 21 September 2025

Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam 2025 Overview

The table below encompasses all the key information about Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam 2025. The recruitment drive is conducted by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board to fill 53749 Group D vacancies.

RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam 2025 Highlights

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Exam name

RSMSSB 4th Grade

Post name

Grade D

Vacancy

53749

Exam Date

September 18 to 21

Official website

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025

The board issues the RSSB Grade 4 admit card at least one week before the exam date. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. The admit card serves as an entry pass to the examination hall, and without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam premises. Along with the Rajasthan Grade 4 admit card, aspirants must also carry a valid ID proof for verification.

