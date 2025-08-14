SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in, Check Here Download Link and Steps to Download

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examination. Candidates who appeared for SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 (Tier 2) can now download the final answer key and response sheet from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC has activated the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 link on the official website on August 14, 2025 and candidates can check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) till August 28, 2025 by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 OUT

The SSC CPO has released the final answer for the paper 2 examination with all corrections made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional key. Candidates can compare their responses with the official key to estimate their scores before the result declaration. The SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded by logging in with the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025.