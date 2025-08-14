SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in, Check Here Download Link and Steps to Download

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examination. Candidates who appeared for SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 (Tier 2) can now download the final answer key and response sheet from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
SSC has activated the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 link on the official website on August 14, 2025 and candidates can check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) till August 28, 2025 by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below.
SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 OUT
The SSC CPO has released the final answer for the paper 2 examination with all corrections made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional key. Candidates can compare their responses with the official key to estimate their scores before the result declaration. The SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded by logging in with the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025.
|
SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025
SSC CPO Answer Key 2025: Overview
The SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the answer key between August 14 and August 28, 2025. Check the table below for the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO (Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs)
|
Paper 2 Exam Date
|
8th March 2025
|
Provisional Answer Key Release
|
11th March 2025
|
Final Answer Key Release
|
14th August 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
5,308
|
Answer Key Mode
|
Online (PDF & Response Sheet)
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple step listed below
- Visit the Official Website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage check the SSC CPO Answer Key release notice.
- Now on the last of the notice, click on the direct link to check SSC CPO Answer Key
- Now log in with Credentials such as Roll Number and Password (as per admit card).
- Download Answer Key & Response Sheet save it for future reference
