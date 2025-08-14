Simplification Questions: Simplification is the highest-scoring area in the Quantitative Aptitude section of competitive exams. It judges a test-taker's ability to perform basic maths calculations. Having a strong grasp of the basic concepts can help you attempt maximum questions correctly and eventually improve your overall scores. To excel in this area, you should first gain conceptual clarity and solve 10-20 questions daily using short tricks to improve accuracy and time management. Further details about Simplification Questions for Bank Exams 2025 are shared on this page. Simplification Questions Simplification Questions play an important role in the banking exam. Around 30 to 35 questions are asked in the Quant section. Of these, 8 to 12 questions are often related to the simplification topic in bank exams 2025. It is a high-weightage topic that can help test-takers achieve high scores. Consistent practice and the usage of smart calculation tricks can help you excel in this area. In this article, we have compiled rules, short tricks, and solved simplification questions with answers for the reference of the candidates.

Rules for Solving Simplification Questions for Bank Exams There are certain rules for solving simplification questions for the bank exams that the candidate must remember to excel. Let's discuss the important pointers below: Start from the fundamentals to balance both speed and accuracy. It is crucial to review tables for squares, cubes, and fractions up to 25.

You can easily break down complex simplification questions by using the VBODMAS rules. VBODMAS stands for V (Vinculum), B (Remove Brackets), O (Of), D (Division), M (Multiplication), A (Addition), and S (Subtraction). Learning the rules to solve BODMAS simplification questions is crucial for your preparation.

Practice at least 20-25 simplification questions daily to recognise your weak areas and build a strong foundation. This can maximise your question-solving speed with accuracy.

Simplification Questions PDF Simplification questions for bank exams PDF are an essential part of the quantitative aptitude sections in bank exams. It evaluates candidates’ understanding of numbers and tests their ability to solve questions accurately in less time. The PDF comprises different levels of questions and in-depth solutions. These simplification questions PDFs are a powerful tool to improve your calculator skills and confidence. Simplification Questions Tricks Easy tricks for solving simplification questions improve your familiarity with the BODMAS rule for accurate calculation. Moreover, you should also memorise the squares and cubes of numbers up to 30 to tackle any level of questions. Here are a few simplification tricks for the bank exam. Rules for Squares and Cubes Learning about the squares and cubes of numbers from 1 to 30 can help you solve math problems in no time. Given below are the tables that can simplify your calculation speed.

Number x Square x2 Cube x3 1 1 1 2 4 8 3 9 27 4 16 64 5 25 125 6 36 216 7 49 343 8 64 512 9 81 729 10 100 1000 11 121 1331 12 144 1728 13 169 2197 14 196 2744 15 225 3375 16 256 4096 17 289 4913 18 324 5832 19 361 6859 20 400 8000 21 441 9261 22 484 10648 23 529 12167 24 576 13824 25 625 15625 26 676 17576 27 729 19683 28 784 21952 29 841 24389 30 900 27000 Rules for Fractional Values Learning common fractions and their percentage can improve your mental calculations. Check the table below to learn how to convert between fractions and percentages. This can save your time and enhance accuracy during the actual exam.

Fraction Percentage Fraction Percentage Fraction Percentage Fraction Percentage 1/2 50 % 1/11 9.09 % 1/20 5.00 % 5/8 62.5 % 1/3 33.33 % 1/12 8.33% 1/21 4.76 % 7/8 87.5 % 1/4 25 % 1/13 7.69 % 1/22 4.54 % 2/3 66.66 % 1/5 20 % 1/14 7.14 % 1/23 4.35 % 5/6 83.33 % 1/6 16.67 % 1/15 6.66 % 1/24 4.166 % 4/5 80 % 1/7 14.28 % 1/16 6.25 % 1/25 4.00 % 1/8 12.5 % 1/17 5.88 % 1/30 3.33 % 1/9 11.11 % 1/18 5.55 % 3/8 37.5 % 1/10 10 % 1/19 5.26 % 2/5 40 % Divisibility Rules Divisibility rules are shortcuts or tricks that can help you arrive at the answer without doing full division. These rules can boost your question-solving speed in the bank exams.

Numbers If a Number Divisible by 2 End with 0,2,4,6,8 are divisible by 2 Divisible by 3 Sum of its digits is divisible by 3 Divisible by 4 Last two digit divisible by 4 Divisible by 5 Ends with 0 or 5 Divisible by 6 Divides by Both 2 & 3 Divisible by 8 Last 3 digit divide by 8 Divisible by 10 End with 0 Divisible by 11 [Sum of its digit in odd places-Sum of its digits in even places]= 0 or multiple of 11 30+ Top Simplification Questions with Answers The Simplification questions with answers are a useful material to prepare well for the bank exams. It involves questions with in-depth solution that teaches candidates how to apply smart calculation tricks. Regular practice can help you handle questions ranging from easy to challenging levels. Check the most expected questions with answers for the simplification topic shared below.



Q1. (7294 – 3241 + 716) – (3267 + 2425 – 961) = ? (a) 35 (b) 48 (c) 43 (d) 38 (e) 47 Ans. d

Q2. 616 + 472 – 811 + 317 = ? + 576 (a) 28 (b) 16 (c) 24 (d) 18 (e) 14 Ans. d

Q3. (2343 ÷ 11) + (126 ÷ 3) = ? (a) 250 (b) 225 (c) 248 (d) 255 (e) 260 Ans. d

Q4. 0.06 × 0.84 = ? × 1.2 × 0.015 (a) 8.2 (b) 6.4 (c) 2.6 (d) 3.8 (e) 2.8 Ans. e

Q5.√625 ÷ √16 × 6 = ?% of 300 (a) 15 (b) 12.5 (c) 17.5 (d) 10 (e) 8.5 Ans. b

Q6. 26 × 15 + 310 – (15)² = 25% of ? (a) 1600 (b) 1800 (c) 1900 (d) 1500 (e) 1700 Ans. c

Q7. 8.41 + 6.25 + 0.79 = ? – 0.55 (a) 17 (b) 14.9 (c) 13.9 (d) 16 (e) 14.7 Ans. d

Q8. 1217 + 841 – 724 + 819 = ? + 1843 (a) 210 (b) 310 (c) 360 (d) 270 (e) 410 Ans. b

Q9. 24 × ?2 – 8 × 7 3400 (a) 8 (b) 4 (c) 12 (d) 2 (e) 6 Ans. c

Q10. 41.6% of 3500 + 800% of 5 + 701 = ?3 (a) 13 (b) 11 (c) 9 (d) 15 (e) 17 Ans. a

Q11. 118.3 ÷ 1/0.7 ÷ 132 = 18% of ? + 25% of 7 (a) -8 (b) 7 (c) -7

(d) 8 (e) -6 Ans. c

Q12. 252 – ?2 % of 125 = 20 (a) 22 (b) 18 (c) 24 (d) 26 (e) 20 Ans. a

Q13. 3.2% of 500 × 2.4% of? = 288 (a) 650 (b) 700 (c) 600 (d) 750 (e) 850 Ans. d

Q14. 39.998% of 440.005 +? % of 654.889 = 229.81 (a) 8 (b) 17 (c) 12 (d) 5 (e) 20 Ans. c

Q15. 40.012% of 599.87 – 250.17 =? – 79.88% of 900.11 (a) 700 (b) 705 (c) 710 (d) 730 (e) 740 Ans. d

Q16. (–251 × 21 × (– 12)) ÷ ? = 158.13 (a) 250 (b) 400 (c) 300 (d) 15 (e) 18 Ans. b

Q17. (6.5% of 375) – (0.85% of 230) =? (a) 23.42 (b) 24.24 (c) 21.64 (d) 25.76 (e) 22.42 Ans. a

Q18. 324.996 × 15.98 ÷ 4.004 + 36.876 = ? % of 6699.98 (a) 25 (b) 15 (c) 28 (d) 20 (e) 12 Ans. d

Q19. {18.99² – 27.05² + (1399.95 + 59.85)} ÷ ? = 39 (a) 18 (b) 22 (c) 28 (d) 35 (e) 20 Ans. c

Q20. (21.97% of 899.5) + ? + (39.77% of 309.76) =481 (a) 117 (b) 189 (c) 159 (d) 195 (e) 205 Ans. c

Q21. 63.8% of 8899.78 + ? % of 5300.11 = 6849.889

(a) 22 (b) 36 (c) 15 (d) 12 (e) 30 Ans. a

Q22. 311 × 17 = ? + 2482 (a) 2605 (b) 2715 (c) 2905 (d) 2805 (e) 2875 Ans. d

Q23. 363.72 – 269.21 + 49.987 of 11.89 ÷ (19.9% of 80.1) = ? (a) 118 (b) 139 (c) 124 (d) 133 (e) 142 Ans. d

Q24. 323 × 15 + (?)² = 4989. (a) 12 (b) 11 (c) 13 (d) 14 (e) 17 Ans. a

Q25. 5760 ÷ 45 × 15 =? (a) 1850 (b) 1875 (c) 1920 (d) 1925 (e) 1970 Ans. c

Q26. 9.89% of 650.11 + 32.1 × 2799 ÷ 399.8 – ? = 155 (a) 134 (b) 117 (c) 142 (d) 151 (e) 111 Ans. a

Q27. ?²+114.09-24.06×4.98=163.19 (a) 5 (b) 7 (c) 9 (d) 11 (e) 13 Ans. e

Q28. 27% of 450 – ?% of 375 = 76.5 (a) 12 (b) 13 (c) 14 (d) 11 (e) 19 Ans. a

Q29. 81% of 2300 – 34% of 550 =? (a) 1574 (b) 1676 (c) 1624 (d) 1596 (e) 1723 Ans. b

Q30. 25639 – 5252 – 3232 = ? (a) 17254 (b) 16154 (c) 17155 (d) 16255 (e) 17815 Ans. c Common Errors to be Avoided in Simplification Questions Making errors in simplification questions can reduce your overall scores. Therefore, you should approach these problems carefully, double-check your answers, and avoid rundown guesswork to maximise your performance. Here are 5 common errors to be avoided in simplification questions: