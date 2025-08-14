Simplification Questions: Simplification is the highest-scoring area in the Quantitative Aptitude section of competitive exams. It judges a test-taker's ability to perform basic maths calculations. Having a strong grasp of the basic concepts can help you attempt maximum questions correctly and eventually improve your overall scores. To excel in this area, you should first gain conceptual clarity and solve 10-20 questions daily using short tricks to improve accuracy and time management. Further details about Simplification Questions for Bank Exams 2025 are shared on this page.
Simplification Questions
Simplification Questions play an important role in the banking exam. Around 30 to 35 questions are asked in the Quant section. Of these, 8 to 12 questions are often related to the simplification topic in bank exams 2025. It is a high-weightage topic that can help test-takers achieve high scores. Consistent practice and the usage of smart calculation tricks can help you excel in this area. In this article, we have compiled rules, short tricks, and solved simplification questions with answers for the reference of the candidates.
Rules for Solving Simplification Questions for Bank Exams
There are certain rules for solving simplification questions for the bank exams that the candidate must remember to excel. Let's discuss the important pointers below:
-
Start from the fundamentals to balance both speed and accuracy. It is crucial to review tables for squares, cubes, and fractions up to 25.
-
You can easily break down complex simplification questions by using the VBODMAS rules. VBODMAS stands for V (Vinculum), B (Remove Brackets), O (Of), D (Division), M (Multiplication), A (Addition), and S (Subtraction). Learning the rules to solve BODMAS simplification questions is crucial for your preparation.
-
Practice at least 20-25 simplification questions daily to recognise your weak areas and build a strong foundation. This can maximise your question-solving speed with accuracy.
Simplification Questions PDF
Simplification questions for bank exams PDF are an essential part of the quantitative aptitude sections in bank exams. It evaluates candidates’ understanding of numbers and tests their ability to solve questions accurately in less time. The PDF comprises different levels of questions and in-depth solutions. These simplification questions PDFs are a powerful tool to improve your calculator skills and confidence.
Simplification Questions Tricks
Easy tricks for solving simplification questions improve your familiarity with the BODMAS rule for accurate calculation. Moreover, you should also memorise the squares and cubes of numbers up to 30 to tackle any level of questions. Here are a few simplification tricks for the bank exam.
Rules for Squares and Cubes
Learning about the squares and cubes of numbers from 1 to 30 can help you solve math problems in no time. Given below are the tables that can simplify your calculation speed.
|
Number
x
|
Square
x2
|
Cube
x3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
9
|
27
|
4
|
16
|
64
|
5
|
25
|
125
|
6
|
36
|
216
|
7
|
49
|
343
|
8
|
64
|
512
|
9
|
81
|
729
|
10
|
100
|
1000
|
11
|
121
|
1331
|
12
|
144
|
1728
|
13
|
169
|
2197
|
14
|
196
|
2744
|
15
|
225
|
3375
|
16
|
256
|
4096
|
17
|
289
|
4913
|
18
|
324
|
5832
|
19
|
361
|
6859
|
20
|
400
|
8000
|
21
|
441
|
9261
|
22
|
484
|
10648
|
23
|
529
|
12167
|
24
|
576
|
13824
|
25
|
625
|
15625
|
26
|
676
|
17576
|
27
|
729
|
19683
|
28
|
784
|
21952
|
29
|
841
|
24389
|
30
|
900
|
27000
Rules for Fractional Values
Learning common fractions and their percentage can improve your mental calculations. Check the table below to learn how to convert between fractions and percentages. This can save your time and enhance accuracy during the actual exam.
|
Fraction
|
Percentage
|
Fraction
|
Percentage
|
Fraction
|
Percentage
|
Fraction
|
Percentage
|
1/2
|
50 %
|
1/11
|
9.09 %
|
1/20
|
5.00 %
|
5/8
|
62.5 %
|
1/3
|
33.33 %
|
1/12
|
8.33%
|
1/21
|
4.76 %
|
7/8
|
87.5 %
|
1/4
|
25 %
|
1/13
|
7.69 %
|
1/22
|
4.54 %
|
2/3
|
66.66 %
|
1/5
|
20 %
|
1/14
|
7.14 %
|
1/23
|
4.35 %
|
5/6
|
83.33 %
|
1/6
|
16.67 %
|
1/15
|
6.66 %
|
1/24
|
4.166 %
|
4/5
|
80 %
|
1/7
|
14.28 %
|
1/16
|
6.25 %
|
1/25
|
4.00 %
|
1/8
|
12.5 %
|
1/17
|
5.88 %
|
1/30
|
3.33 %
|
1/9
|
11.11 %
|
1/18
|
5.55 %
|
3/8
|
37.5 %
|
1/10
|
10 %
|
1/19
|
5.26 %
|
2/5
|
40 %
Divisibility Rules
Divisibility rules are shortcuts or tricks that can help you arrive at the answer without doing full division. These rules can boost your question-solving speed in the bank exams.
|
Numbers
|
If a Number
|
Divisible by 2
|
End with 0,2,4,6,8 are divisible by 2
|
Divisible by 3
|
Sum of its digits is divisible by 3
|
Divisible by 4
|
Last two digit divisible by 4
|
Divisible by 5
|
Ends with 0 or 5
|
Divisible by 6
|
Divides by Both 2 & 3
|
Divisible by 8
|
Last 3 digit divide by 8
|
Divisible by 10
|
End with 0
|
Divisible by 11
|
[Sum of its digit in odd places-Sum of its digits in even places]= 0 or multiple of 11
30+ Top Simplification Questions with Answers
The Simplification questions with answers are a useful material to prepare well for the bank exams. It involves questions with in-depth solution that teaches candidates how to apply smart calculation tricks. Regular practice can help you handle questions ranging from easy to challenging levels. Check the most expected questions with answers for the simplification topic shared below.
Q1. (7294 – 3241 + 716) – (3267 + 2425 – 961) = ?
(a) 35
(b) 48
(c) 43
(d) 38
(e) 47
Ans. d
Q2. 616 + 472 – 811 + 317 = ? + 576
(a) 28
(b) 16
(c) 24
(d) 18
(e) 14
Ans. d
Q3. (2343 ÷ 11) + (126 ÷ 3) = ?
(a) 250
(b) 225
(c) 248
(d) 255
(e) 260
Ans. d
Q4. 0.06 × 0.84 = ? × 1.2 × 0.015
(a) 8.2
(b) 6.4
(c) 2.6
(d) 3.8
(e) 2.8
Ans. e
Q5.√625 ÷ √16 × 6 = ?% of 300
(a) 15
(b) 12.5
(c) 17.5
(d) 10
(e) 8.5
Ans. b
Q6. 26 × 15 + 310 – (15)² = 25% of ?
(a) 1600
(b) 1800
(c) 1900
(d) 1500
(e) 1700
Ans. c
Q7. 8.41 + 6.25 + 0.79 = ? – 0.55
(a) 17
(b) 14.9
(c) 13.9
(d) 16
(e) 14.7
Ans. d
Q8. 1217 + 841 – 724 + 819 = ? + 1843
(a) 210
(b) 310
(c) 360
(d) 270
(e) 410
Ans. b
Q9. 24 × ?2 – 8 × 7 3400
(a) 8
(b) 4
(c) 12
(d) 2
(e) 6
Ans. c
Q10. 41.6% of 3500 + 800% of 5 + 701 = ?3
(a) 13
(b) 11
(c) 9
(d) 15
(e) 17
Ans. a
Q11. 118.3 ÷ 1/0.7 ÷ 132 = 18% of ? + 25% of 7
(a) -8
(b) 7
(c) -7
(d) 8
(e) -6
Ans. c
Q12. 252 – ?2 % of 125 = 20
(a) 22
(b) 18
(c) 24
(d) 26
(e) 20
Ans. a
Q13. 3.2% of 500 × 2.4% of? = 288
(a) 650
(b) 700
(c) 600
(d) 750
(e) 850
Ans. d
Q14. 39.998% of 440.005 +? % of 654.889 = 229.81
(a) 8
(b) 17
(c) 12
(d) 5
(e) 20
Ans. c
Q15. 40.012% of 599.87 – 250.17 =? – 79.88% of 900.11
(a) 700
(b) 705
(c) 710
(d) 730
(e) 740
Ans. d
Q16. (–251 × 21 × (– 12)) ÷ ? = 158.13
(a) 250
(b) 400
(c) 300
(d) 15
(e) 18
Ans. b
Q17. (6.5% of 375) – (0.85% of 230) =?
(a) 23.42
(b) 24.24
(c) 21.64
(d) 25.76
(e) 22.42
Ans. a
Q18. 324.996 × 15.98 ÷ 4.004 + 36.876 = ? % of 6699.98
(a) 25
(b) 15
(c) 28
(d) 20
(e) 12
Ans. d
Q19. {18.99² – 27.05² + (1399.95 + 59.85)} ÷ ? = 39
(a) 18
(b) 22
(c) 28
(d) 35
(e) 20
Ans. c
Q20. (21.97% of 899.5) + ? + (39.77% of 309.76) =481
(a) 117
(b) 189
(c) 159
(d) 195
(e) 205
Ans. c
Q21. 63.8% of 8899.78 + ? % of 5300.11 = 6849.889
(a) 22
(b) 36
(c) 15
(d) 12
(e) 30
Ans. a
Q22. 311 × 17 = ? + 2482
(a) 2605
(b) 2715
(c) 2905
(d) 2805
(e) 2875
Ans. d
Q23. 363.72 – 269.21 + 49.987 of 11.89 ÷ (19.9% of 80.1) = ?
(a) 118
(b) 139
(c) 124
(d) 133
(e) 142
Ans. d
Q24. 323 × 15 + (?)² = 4989.
(a) 12
(b) 11
(c) 13
(d) 14
(e) 17
Ans. a
Q25. 5760 ÷ 45 × 15 =?
(a) 1850
(b) 1875
(c) 1920
(d) 1925
(e) 1970
Ans. c
Q26. 9.89% of 650.11 + 32.1 × 2799 ÷ 399.8 – ? = 155
(a) 134
(b) 117
(c) 142
(d) 151
(e) 111
Ans. a
Q27. ?²+114.09-24.06×4.98=163.19
(a) 5
(b) 7
(c) 9
(d) 11
(e) 13
Ans. e
Q28. 27% of 450 – ?% of 375 = 76.5
(a) 12
(b) 13
(c) 14
(d) 11
(e) 19
Ans. a
Q29. 81% of 2300 – 34% of 550 =?
(a) 1574
(b) 1676
(c) 1624
(d) 1596
(e) 1723
Ans. b
Q30. 25639 – 5252 – 3232 = ?
(a) 17254
(b) 16154
(c) 17155
(d) 16255
(e) 17815
Ans. c
Common Errors to be Avoided in Simplification Questions
Making errors in simplification questions can reduce your overall scores. Therefore, you should approach these problems carefully, double-check your answers, and avoid rundown guesswork to maximise your performance. Here are 5 common errors to be avoided in simplification questions:
-
Ignoring BODMAS Rule: You must follow the BODMAS rule in the correct order to avoid wrong answers.
-
Misplacing Signs: You must not avoid any signs as these silly mistakes can affect your overall performance.
-
Lack of Time Management: You should skip time-consuming simplification questions and focus on attempting all the easier ones first.
-
Calculation Mistakes: Making calculation mistakes in division, subtraction, and addition can lead to incorrect responses. Therefore, you should practice regularly to minimise errors during the test.
-
Not Reviewing Shortcut Tricks: You should revise shortcut techniques regularly to retain them for a longer period.
