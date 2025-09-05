SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Is CHSL Exam Postponed? Check Tier 1 Exam Date at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 shortly. With the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam scheduled to begin from September 8, the commission will issue the admit card download link on its official website. Successfully registered candidates can download their SSC CHSL hall ticket at ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password. SSC CHSL 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 8th to 18th September 2025. However, there are speculations that it may be postponed following the rescheduling of the SSC CGL exam. Read on to find out the chances of getting the SSC CHSL 2025 exam postponed along with all the latest updates. SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 No official announcement regarding the SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 has been made by the Staff Selection Commission. However, candidates are speculating that the exam may be postponed, as the SSC CGL Exam Date has also been rescheduled, and the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card has not been released. Generally, the commission issues the admit card 3 to 4 days before the exam and releases the exam city intimation slip about a week prior to the exam date.

Activity Dates Notification Date 23 June 2025 Application Start Date 23 June 2025 Last Date to Apply 18 July 2025 (11 pm) Last Date for Online Fee Payment 19 July 2025 (11 pm) Application Form Correction 25 & 26 July 2025 (11 pm) SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 September 2025 SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 September 2025 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 8 to 18 September 2025 SSC CHSL Exam Postponed or Not? No, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not postponed the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. Candidates are only anticipating a postponement because the Tier 1 admit card has not yet been released, and the SSC CGL exam was delayed due to administrative issues and technical glitches. We will update you immediately once any official notification regarding the SSC CHSL Exam Dates is issued by the authorities.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 SSC CHSL 2025 exam will be held for 3131 vacancies from 8th to 18th September. The admit card for the same will be released soon at ssc.gov.in. Individuals aspiring to become LDC, JSA and DEO posts must download their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Overview SSC CHSL is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to recruit candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). It is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The Tier 1 hall ticket is expected to released shortly. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Summary SSC CHSL Full Form Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Combined Higher Secondary Level- 2025 Vacancies 3131 Posts LDC, JSA and DEO Mode of Exam Online Admit Card Release Date September 2025 SSC CHSL Exam Date 8th to 18th September 2025 SSC Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download Link The commission issues SSC CHSL admit card only on its website. Candidates can download their admit card when it is released by the commission. We will provide the direct SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download link here as soon as it is made available at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Direct Link To be activated How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 at ssc.gov.in? Once released, you can follow the steps below to download SSC CHSL 2025 admit card for Tier 1 exam: Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Step 2: Go to Admit Card tab and click on SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 download link. Step 3: Enter your SSC registration number and date of birth. Step 4: Your SSC CHSL hall ticket will appear on the screen.