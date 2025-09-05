NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Is CHSL Exam Postponed? Check Tier 1 Exam Date at ssc.gov.in

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 5, 2025, 16:02 IST

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 is expected to be postponed. But is it? The Staff Selection Commission has scheduled SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam for 8 to 18 September. The admit card for the same is expected to be released anytime soon. Read on to know the SSC CHSL Exam Date and tentative SSC CHSL Admit Card release dates. Get all the latest updates for SSC CHSL 2025 here.

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025
SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 shortly. With the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam scheduled to begin from September 8, the commission will issue the admit card download link on its official website. Successfully registered candidates can download their SSC CHSL hall ticket at ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 8th to 18th September 2025. However, there are speculations that it may be postponed following the rescheduling of the SSC CGL exam. Read on to find out the chances of getting the SSC CHSL 2025 exam postponed along with all the latest updates.

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025

No official announcement regarding the SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 has been made by the Staff Selection Commission. However, candidates are speculating that the exam may be postponed, as the SSC CGL Exam Date has also been rescheduled, and the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card has not been released. Generally, the commission issues the admit card 3 to 4 days before the exam and releases the exam city intimation slip about a week prior to the exam date.

Activity

Dates

Notification Date

23 June 2025

Application Start Date

23 June 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 July 2025 (11 pm)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

19 July 2025 (11 pm)

Application Form Correction

25 & 26 July 2025 (11 pm)

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025

September 2025

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025

September 2025

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date

8 to 18 September 2025

SSC CHSL Exam Postponed or Not?

No, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not postponed the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. Candidates are only anticipating a postponement because the Tier 1 admit card has not yet been released, and the SSC CGL exam was delayed due to administrative issues and technical glitches. We will update you immediately once any official notification regarding the SSC CHSL Exam Dates is issued by the authorities.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 exam will be held for 3131 vacancies from 8th to 18th September. The admit card for the same will be released soon at ssc.gov.in. Individuals aspiring to become LDC, JSA and DEO posts must download their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Overview

SSC CHSL is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to recruit candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). It is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The Tier 1 hall ticket is expected to released shortly.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Summary

SSC CHSL Full Form

Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

Combined Higher Secondary Level- 2025

Vacancies

3131

Posts

LDC, JSA and DEO

Mode of Exam

Online

Admit Card Release Date

September 2025

SSC CHSL Exam Date

8th to 18th September 2025

SSC Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The commission issues SSC CHSL admit card only on its website. Candidates can download their admit card when it is released by the commission. We will provide the direct SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download link here as soon as it is made available at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Direct Link To be activated

How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 at ssc.gov.in?

Once released, you can follow the steps below to download SSC CHSL 2025 admit card for Tier 1 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to Admit Card tab and click on SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 download link.

Step 3: Enter your SSC registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your SSC CHSL hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details thoroughly and contact authorities in case of any errors.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

Aspirants are advised to check the information mentioned on SSC CHSL admit card. If there’s any discrepancy, they must contact the authorities immediately or else they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.

  • Candidate’s name

  • Photograph and signature of candidate

  • Exam centre details

  • Exam name

  • Shift timings

  • Exam timings

  • Exam day instruction

Details Mentioned on SSC CHSL Admit Card

Documents to Carry with SSC CHSL Admit Card

SSC CHSL 2025 admit card serves as an entry pass to the examination hall. Aspirants must carry their hall ticket to enter the examination hall with the following documents:

  • Photo Identity Proof
  • Two passport size photographs.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
