Independence Day 2025 Role Play Ideas for Kids from Class 1st to 5th

Independence Day Role Play Ideas for Kids: Independence Day is a national festival that is celebrated across India. It is celebrated every year on 15th August. For students, in classes 1 to 5, role play can be a fun and educational way to understand the significance of this day. Here are some creative Independence Day role-play ideas for school kids. Independence Day Role Play Ideas for Kids 1. Freedom Fighters The kids can dress up as some of the most notable freedom fighters and can engagingly narrate their story. Examples can be: Mahatma Gandhi – He is also known as the “Father of the Nation” and leader of the non-violent movement.

Jawaharlal Nehru – Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first Prime Minister, and was known for his love for children.

Rani Lakshmibai – The brave queen of Jhansi, who fought against the British for the freedom of the country and the people.

2. Mini Skits on the Freedom Struggle A group of students can also prepare some short plays and portray the most important events from history, like the Jallianwala Bagh incident, the Dandi March and the Quit India movement. 3. Unity in Diversity Theme India is known for its different cultures, traditions, and languages. Students can also do a role play around the Unity in Diversity theme, where they can assign each child a different state or culture, and then they would have to speak some lines on it for about 2-5 minutes. 4. Patriotic Songs with Role Play How about singing a patriotic song with a role play? It can be a perfect way to combine both singing and acting into one. An example can be soldiers saluting the flag while singing “Saare Jahan Se Achha”. Students can choose the song that has easy lyrics. Also, add simple gestures and colourful props.

5. Role-Play With Modern-Day Heroes Apart from freedom fighters, students can also go for portraying some of the heroes in the modern world who have inspired the nation. This can help the students understand that patriotism is not just about the past, but also about contributing towards the country’s present and future. Examples Can Be: PV Sindhu – The Olympic medal-winning badminton player who has inspired everyone, especially all the women out there.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam – The Former President and ‘Missile Man of India’ who did a lot for the country and made us all proud. 6. Role Play on the National Symbols In this type of role play, kids can dress up as national symbols like the tricolour flag that represents peace and courage, the peacock that represents elegance and the tiger that represents power. Students can also go for these types of role plays.