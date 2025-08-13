IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Independence Day 2025 Craft Ideas for School Kids and Children

Independence Day 2025: Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15th August. It is a special day for India as on this day, India gained freedom from British rule in 1947. Many schools conduct creative activities on this day. One of them is the themed-craft activity for the students.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 13, 2025, 09:30 IST

Independence Day 2025 Craft Ideas: Independence Day is just around the corner, and students are gearing up to celebrate the day in style with many activities. Craft-making sessions are one of those, as they blend creativity with a sense of patriotism. With the help of this activity, students can express their love and respect for the country. Check this article to see some of the best craft ideas. 

Here are some of the best craft ideas for school kids and children on Independence Day.

6a242733-781c-4e9d-8729-a4fe3f841bff


15d98f10-703d-499c-9c36-a086dc0dcd5a


938b2b53-faeb-4fdb-ba86-6715bcf576ba

 

938b2b53-faeb-4fdb-ba86-6715bcf576ba


73496b34-9b5b-4ce6-bd85-7a6b02b7c043

 

ddd13b4d-2c40-457d-859e-a8dc35f35a90

 

Independence Day 2025 Craft Ideas


independence day badge 


Independence day Craft India Tricolour Craft Paper…


Tricolor paper decoration ideas _ diy indian…


YouTube

Students can be inspired by these craft ideas and make something special for the day. Let your creativity flow! 

