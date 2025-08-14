NBA Schedule 2025-26: Christmas Games, All-Star & More

Fans can now mark their calendars for a season packed with rivalries, international games, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The NBA has officially unveiled its schedule setting the stage for a new year of electrifying action. The FULL 2025-26 NBA Season Schedule DROPS TODAY!



NBA Schedule Release presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/9T7xES57wv — NBA (@NBA) August 14, 2025 With the calendar now released, fans can begin planning their season around key dates and must-watch matchups. The season will feature a full 82-game schedule for each team, with the regular season running from late October through mid-April. Check Out: List of NBA Awards and Trophies: Check their Significance! When is the Opening Night and Early-Season Games? The 2025-26 season will begin on Tuesday, October 21. It is a highly anticipated doubleheader, with the champion defenders the Oklahoma City Thunder. They will raise their championship banner before hosting a revamped Houston Rockets team. Moreover, the nightcap will feature a classic Western Conference showdown as the Golden State Warriors. This will be led by Stephen Curry, who travels to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

The first week of the season is loaded with exciting matchups. Firstly, on Wednesday, October 22, the New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable early-season games include a Finals rematch between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, October 23, and a battle between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, October 24. How the NBA Cup Returns? The third edition of the NBA Cup is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 31, with group play running through November 28. Followed by this, there will be several knockout rounds in December, culminating in the championship game on December 16 in Las Vegas. Further, the lineup of the key matchups of the NBA Cup include the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics on October 31 and the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Memphis Grizzlies on the same night.

What are the Holiday Showdowns? As always, the holiday season will feature some of the most exciting games of the year. The annual Christmas Day slate on December 25 will consist of five marquee matchups: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves The league will also honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 19, 2026, with a series of games that includes a Peacock exclusive between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as a tripleheader on NBC featuring the Cavaliers vs. Thunder and the Mavericks vs. Knicks. Check Out: Top 10 NBA Players of 2025 What Are the Key Dates to Mark for the NBA 2025-26 Season? There are certain dates which every NBA fan must mark in their calendars: