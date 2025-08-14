Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Check Full Schedule!

It's a must-see for anyone looking for free, and perfect for a family-friendly fun weekend in Chicago.The Chicago Air and Water Show is the biggest free show of its kind in the nation, and it's coming back to the city's beautiful lakefront. This year's show is set for Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th, 2025, with performances running from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.
Although the main hub of the show is at North Avenue Beach, you can catch a great view from almost anywhere along the lakefront, stretching from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street.
Who are the Performers at the Chicago Air and Water Show 2025?
The 2025 show will feature some of the best military and civilian pilots in the world. The headliners are the famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, who are sure to put on an unforgettable performance. In addition to the headliners, you can also look forward to seeing these talented performers:
-
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
-
U.S. Army Parachute team Golden Knights
-
U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron
-
Illinois Air National Guard KC-135-126th Air Refueling Wing
-
Maryland Air National Guard A-10's-104th Fighter Squadron
-
U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo
-
U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 (Osprey) Demo-Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365
-
Bill Stein Airshows
-
Coleman Aerosports – Kevin Coleman
-
Folds of Honor Biplane – Ed Hamill
-
Mini Jet Airshows – Tom Larkin
-
Muscle Biplane Machaira – Bob Richards
-
Super Stearman “Big Red” – Susan Dacy
-
Warbird Thunder Airshows
The U.S. Coast Guard will also be part of the show, performing a cool water rescue demonstration. It's a truly unique mix of action in the air and on the water!
What's the Schedule for the Chicago Air and Water Show?
The exact order of performances might change but the show's general timing is consistent. The table below showcases the original schedule being released on the official website of Choose Chicago:
|
Day
|
Time
|
Details
|
Friday, August 15
|
All Day
|
Practice and rehearsals (unofficial)
|
Saturday, August 16
|
10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Official Show Day 1
|
Sunday, August 17
|
10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Official Show Day 2
What Should I Know Before I Go?
There are things which you should know before you attend the most awaited Chicago Air and Water Show 2025:
-
Cost: The show is completely free to attend, which makes it a fantastic option for everyone.
-
How to Get There: Parking near the lakefront is very limited and expensive. The best way to get to the show is by taking public transportation like the CTA bus or 'L' train.
-
Viewing Spots: North Avenue Beach is the main viewing area, where you'll hear the official show announcements. But the entire lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street offers a great perspective. For a more unique experience, consider watching from a lakeside restaurant or a rooftop bar.
-
Accessibility and Safety: The event is accessible to people with disabilities. For safety, the City of Chicago asks everyone to be aware of their surroundings. In an emergency, look for the green and white pole markers along the lakefront to help you tell first responders your exact location.
