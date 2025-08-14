Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Check Full Schedule!

It's a must-see for anyone looking for free, and perfect for a family-friendly fun weekend in Chicago.The Chicago Air and Water Show is the biggest free show of its kind in the nation, and it's coming back to the city's beautiful lakefront. This year's show is set for Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th, 2025, with performances running from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

Hear that sound? Yep, it's Air and Water Show time! Watch from along the lakefront as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the event. We've got everything you need to know before you go. https://t.co/GEwA0Ux45i — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 14, 2025

Although the main hub of the show is at North Avenue Beach, you can catch a great view from almost anywhere along the lakefront, stretching from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street.