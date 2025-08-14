Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MyGov Tiranga Challenge - Check India Flag Art and Drawings Here

The Govt. of India has started an initiative of MyGov Tiranga Challenge from August 1 to 15, 2025 in which participants can post an independence day selfie or unique artwork of tiranga or short patriotic poems. For easy and colorful flag drawings check the article below.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 14, 2025, 23:32 IST

This Independence Day, Govt. of India has started a creativity initiative of Tiranga Challenge to celebrate the spirit of India. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Nirmit Bharat, DigiHaat, and MyGov India, has introduced the Tiranga Challenge to add even more significance to this occasion.

Those who are interested in #TirangaChallenge they can upload their best independence day selfies, unique artwork or short patriotic poem in 50-100 words. To participate candidates will need to visit the website -  mygov.in/task/tiranga-challenge-celebrate-spirit-india/

Tiranga Drawing with Colour

Some of the tiranga drawings easy and beautiful is given below. Students and kids can use it for #tiranga challenge artwork.

1.

download (1)

2.Independent day drawing, India drawing

3.Independent day drawing, India drawing

4.Republic day drawing 🇮🇳🙏 (1)

5.tricolour

Also Check - MyGov Tiranga Poem Competition

6.download

7.Happy Gandhi Jayanti _ Gandhi Jayanti special mandala art

8.Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳_Republic day India 🇮🇳

9.Independence day special 💐 Republic day Artworks 😍

10.Independence day Special drawing 🇮🇳❤️

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News