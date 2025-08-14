MyGov Tiranga Challenge - Check India Flag Art and Drawings Here

This Independence Day, Govt. of India has started a creativity initiative of Tiranga Challenge to celebrate the spirit of India. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Nirmit Bharat, DigiHaat, and MyGov India, has introduced the Tiranga Challenge to add even more significance to this occasion.

Those who are interested in #TirangaChallenge they can upload their best independence day selfies, unique artwork or short patriotic poem in 50-100 words. To participate candidates will need to visit the website - mygov.in/task/tiranga-challenge-celebrate-spirit-india/

Tiranga Drawing with Colour

Some of the tiranga drawings easy and beautiful is given below. Students and kids can use it for #tiranga challenge artwork.

