MyGov Tiranga Poem Competition: National Flag Poems Ideas in Hindi and English

Independence Day 2025: As Independence Day approaches, it is time to pay tribute to our country's pride, the Tiranga, our national flag. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Nirmit Bharat, DigiHaat, and MyGov India, has introduced the Tiranga Challenge to add even more significance to this occasion. This unique program invites students nationwide to demonstrate their inventiveness and sense of patriotism in three thrilling ways: Clicking a Selfie with the Spirit of Independence

Creating Visual Art inspired by the Tiranga

Writing a Patriotic Poem (within 50–100 words) This article contains a collection of short poems in Hindi and English that have been specifically designed to encourage students to take part in the challenge. These poems are ideal for presenting during school festivities or submitting to the contest since they perfectly depict the bravery, harmony, and peace that the Tiranga represents.

Let us respect our heroes, celebrate our independence, and let the Tiranga soar high—not just in the sky, but in every young person's heart. Visit: MyGov.in to take part in the Tiranga Challenge.



The Tiranga, with its saffron, white, and green stripes and the Ashoka Chakra at its center, is much more than just a flag. It symbolizes: Courage and sacrifice (Saffron)

Peace and truth (White and Ashoka Chakra)

Faith and chivalry (Green)

Tiranga Poems in Hindi for Students हिन्दी कविताएँ 1. रंगों की शान रंग-बिरंगा तिरंगा लहराए,

देश की आन-बान बढ़ जाए।

केसरिया जोश का संदेश लाए,

सफ़ेद सुकून में हो वचन सच्चे।

हरा बनाएं विश्वास अपार,

चक्र घूमे शांति का अधिकार। 2. तिरंगे की प्रेरणा सफ़ेद पृष्ठभूमि पर चक्र का प्रकाश,

हर घर में तिरंगे का ऊँचा विश्वास।

देश की आन में शामिल हर रंग,

परिवर्तन, फैलाओ यही संदेश। 3. देशभक्ति की धड़कन केसरिया हवा में उड़ता जाए,

सफ़ेद नीले चक्र में सच्चा बाज़ी।

हरा आधार हो जैसे ज़रूरत दिल की,

तिरंगा बोले — ‘भारत मेरी शान है।’ 4. झंडा हमारा मान बलिदान की ऊँची गाथा है यह,

हौसलों की गूँज और आत्मा की प्यास है यह।

हम सबका गौरव, तिरंगा हमारा सम्मान,

लहराता रहे सदा आकाश में महान। 5. तीन रंग, एक इरादा तीन रंगों का बंधन अनमोल,

साथ-साथ हमारे सपनों का हो गोल।

केसरिया, सफ़ेद, हरा — प्रेम, शांति, वात्सल्य,

भारत का तिरंगा, एकता का प्रतीक फलस्वरूप।

Tiranga Poems in English 1. Colors of Unity Our flag dances in the sky so high,

Three shades that make our spirits fly:

Saffron for courage, white for peace,

Green for growth that will never cease;

A navy wheel that guides our way,

A pledge of hope, each shining ray. 2. Waves of Pride Saffron wave to honor brave hearts,

White peace that never departs.

Green growth in every land and soul,

Blue chakra turning, making us whole.

Our Tiranga waves for every child,

With pride and faith running wild. 3. Emblem of Dreams A symbol bold against the sky,

Of dreams that never fade or die.

Saffron flame that lights the fight,

White calm through the darkest night.

Green promise of fertile fields,

Blue wheel showing what freedom yields. 4. Echoes of Valor Hear the Tiranga’s whispered song,

Of heroes proud and battles long.

Saffron fire for fearless deeds,

White calm for honest creeds.

Green growth for tomorrow’s cheer,

The blue wheel keeps our values clear.